Macon County, AL

Suspect Arrested after Chase from Montgomery into Macon County

alabamanews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMacon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirms to Alabama News Network that a suspect has been arrested after a chase that stretched from Montgomery into Macon County. It started in the 1500 block of Taylor Road at around 4 p.m. Capt. Saba Coleman of the Montgomery Police Department says police responded to that location on a report of a robbery involving a stolen vehicle. Coleman says the driver refused to stop for a traffic stop and that’s when the chase began.

