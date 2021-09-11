Suspect Arrested after Chase from Montgomery into Macon County

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirms to Alabama News Network that a suspect has been arrested after a chase that stretched from Montgomery into Macon County. It started in the 1500 block of Taylor Road at around 4 p.m. Capt. Saba Coleman of the Montgomery Police Department says police responded to that location on a report of a robbery involving a stolen vehicle. Coleman says the driver refused to stop for a traffic stop and that’s when the chase began.