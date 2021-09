Jack Morris is coming back to the Detroit Tigers broadcast booth. The news was first reported by The Athletic and confirmed by Bally Sports Detroit on Friday afternoon. Morris has been suspended since Aug. 18 for remarks about Japanese star Shohei Ohtani that some believe were made in an exaggerated or stereotypical Asian accent. Morris apologized in the ninth inning of broadcast. The following day Bally Sports Detroit announced that he would be suspended indefinitely and asked to “undergo bias training to educate him on the impact of his comments and how he can be a positive influence in a diverse community.”

