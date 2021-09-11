CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

George Campbell, Atlanta United pounce on Orlando City

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomegrown defender George Campbell scored his first career MLS goal in the 25th minute to propel host Atlanta United to a 3-0 victory over Orlando City SC on Friday. Atlanta United (7-7-9, 30 points) also benefited from an own goal by Orlando City SC in the 38th minute before Ezequiel Barco capped the scoring in the 72nd minute.

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Five players who can replace Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons should be lining up possible replacements for Matt Ryan. While replacing a player at Ryan’s level isn’t going to be possible Atlanta should be at least looking at the landscape considering the fact they have put Ryan behind a line that may get him hurt this season.
NFL
chatsports.com

Crossing the Touchline: Orlando City

It’s crunch time in the 2021 Major League Soccer season with September arriving. The Columbus Crew will be in Florida this weekend for a big match against Orlando City SC, the second-place side in the Eastern Conference. These two teams haven’t played since Nov. 4 of last year, a match that Orlando won 2-1 with 10 men after Nani was sent off.
MLS
chatsports.com

Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew: Five Takeaways

Orlando City ran its MLS regular-season unbeaten streak to seven games after Saturday night’s 3-2 win over the Columbus Crew at Exploria Stadium. Despite a lack of continuity on the pitch in terms of personnel, the Lions keep finding ways to gain points and move through the schedule toward the place they really want to be — the playoffs.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Dike
Person
Brad Guzan
Person
Adam Grinwis
Person
Gonzalo Pineda
Person
Ezequiel Barco
Person
Marcelino Moreno
chatsports.com

Game Grades: Crew vs. Orlando City SC

The Columbus Crew took a shorthanded group on the road on Saturday night, facing off against Orlando City SC. As has happened multiple times this year, the Black & Gold found themselves down 2-0 in the first half, only to battle back and tie the match. Unlike a couple of previous games this seasonn, the Crew was unable to hold on for a point, instead falling 3-2 to Orlando.
MLS
clevelandstar.com

Orlando City aims to extend unbeaten streak at Atlanta

Orlando City SC will aim to extend their unbeaten run to eight matches on Friday when they visit Atlanta United. The Lions (10-4-8, 38 points) rebounded after squandering an early two-goal lead before Junior Urso scored in the 69th minute in a 3-2 win over Columbus on Saturday. Daryl Dike...
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Four Things to Know About Atlanta United This Week

The 2022 World Cup qualifying break is over and we’re only a few hours away from Gonzalo Pineda’s second match in charge of the Five Stripes. Josef’s children from Florida won’t make it easy, so we’ll be relying on a Brazilian uncle, an Argentine stepdad, and a Mandalorian to school Orlando City FC. All eyes, however, will be on the new coach to see how his training has been implemented and whether the new tactics will propel Atlanta United up the standings. I’ll say this, though: based on everything going on around the club since the start of the international break, I think we’ll see a vastly different team on the pitch at Mercedes-Benz Stadium tonight. Whether that produces a result is up in the air, but the amount of optimism coming from the players and the club is infectious. We have the media team putting out content after what seemed like a blackout for months, players are smiling every time we see them, and at least one of the players just upped his value by at least a couple of million on the international stage.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta United#Orlando City Sc#D C United#The Five Stripes#Lions
orlandocitysc.com

Storylines | City vs. Atlanta United

Forward Daryl Dike made his return to the Lions’ starting lineup on Saturday night for the first time since July 3, making his presence felt with a goal and an assist in the contest. Dike bodied off a Columbus defender before roofing a shot for his third goal of the season to open the scoring in the contest and would then go on to earn the assist on Júnior Urso’s game-winner. With the performance, Dike earned MLS Team of the Week honors for the fourth time in his young professional career in what served as the second time he’s recorded multiple goal contributions in a game this season.
MLS
Sportsnet.ca

Rick Campbell on BC Lions defensive unit, taking on the Redblacks

Head coach of the BC Lions Rick Campbell joined Mike and Jason to talk about the strength of the Lions defensive unit, where they need improvements and taking on the Ottawa Redblacks. Now Playing. Mike Tanier on NFL preseason storylines, Mac Jones and regular season projections. September 07 2021. Senior...
NFL
atlutd.com

Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati

ATLANTA – Atlanta United returns to action Wednesday when it hosts FC Cincinnati at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match, presented by Novelis, is set to kick-off at 7 p.m. ET and will be regionally broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast. Atlanta owns an all-time record of 3-1-2 against FC Cincinnati: 2-0-1 at...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta United kicks off 5th annual Unite & Conquer Cancer month

September marks the start of Atlanta United’s annual Unite and Conquer Cancer campaign while MLS WORKS – Major League Soccer’s social responsibility platform – and Continental Tire are teaming up to support Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with the 8th annual “Kick Childhood Cancer” campaign to raise awareness of pediatric cancers and fundraise for childhood cancer research. Atlanta United will observe its […]
ATLANTA, GA
orlandocitysc.com

Orlando City Hosts CF Montréal on Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. (Sept. 14, 2021) - Orlando City SC (10-5-8, 38 points) returns to Exploria Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, set to host CF Montréal (8-8-7, 31 points) in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Coverage is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET on FOX35 PLUS. The match, presented by...
MLS
chatsports.com

Orlando Magic must reforge connection with the city

Orlando Magic guards Cole Anthony and R.J. Hampton were front and center for UCF's big win over Boise State. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images) It feels pretty innocuous and may not be important at the end of the day, but Cole Anthony is all about his team. Orlando Magic fans...
NBA
CBS Boston

Revolution-Crew Match Preview: Revs Look To Keep Rolling At Home

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution made a surprising run to the Eastern Conference Finals last year, but came up short against the Columbus Crew. No one will be surprised if the Revs are once again playing for a trip to the MLS Cup in early December. And no one will be surprised if the club continues to exact some revenge against the Crew this weekend. New England — the winningest home team in MLS this season at 10-1-1 — will welcome Columbus to Gillette Stadium for a Saturday night matchup. The Revs haven’t had too many issues with the defending...
MLS
chatsports.com

Orlando City vs. Philadelphia Union: Intelligence Report

The last two games for Orlando City have been...not great. With OCSC staring down the barrel of three straight road games against some of the better teams the Eastern Conference has to offer, the Lions cannot afford to keep dropping points. Orlando will try to get things back on track...
ORLANDO, FL
goal.com

What Chippa United need to beat Orlando Pirates - Lebitso

The speedy attacker highlighted one area where they have to improve ahead of their clash with the Buccaneers. Chippa United attacking midfielder Thabiso Lebitso says they will stand a good chance of defeating Orlando Pirates if they show character on Saturday. The Chilli Boys are set to welcome the Buccaneers...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy