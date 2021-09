A schoolboy in India was allegedly attacked by a group of 16 men with swords and sticks after a girl reportedly made a fake harassment complaint against him. The boy from Jagraon, a city in the northern Indian state of Punjab, was reportedly assaulted Friday afternoon while he was on his way back from school. The unidentified minor suffered serious injuries to his head and had his finger cut off in the brutal assault. Based on the boy's complaint, the police have registered a case against the 16 suspects, four of whom were identified, including the girl's brother, reported news outlet The Tribune.

