MERCED COUNTY (CBS SF) – State water officials have warned visitors to San Luis Reservoir in Merced County not to swim or fish due to the presence of toxic blue-green algae. “This week’s lab results show an increase in toxin levels. A danger advisory was put in place today, and remains in effect for the entire lake until further notice,” the California Department of Water Resources said Tuesday. Under the advisory, people and pets should stay out of the water and avoid contact with algal scum. The algal bloom can also accumulate into mats or form foam at the surface and along...

MERCED COUNTY, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO