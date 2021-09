Star Wars: The Old Republic has been on a tear updating a full slate of combat styles. The latest to get polish are now up for testing on the PTS: the Sorcerer and Assassin. Some of the work here began with analysis of the changes to the Sith Inquisitor. The update post notes that the Sith Inquisitor's current form involves a lot of things at once. Having all of those moving parts, active abilities, utilities, passive modifiers, and in the end, knowing just how they all work together, when and how to use them all could be a little daunting. In the end, you're also supposed to have fun, and with an IP like Star Wars, there's the identities of the classes and how they blend into the overall game to consider.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO