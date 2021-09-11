Electric violinist Marissa Licata makes her debut at Birdland on Monday

Based in NYC and Boston, Honduran-American violinist Marissa Licata is a noted presence on the orchestral and chamber music scenes, with more than fifteen years of classical violin training, and Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the New England Conservatory of Music. But with her electrifying passion and vibrant versatility, she has also expanded into rock music – performing on national and international tours with such noted stars as Alicia Keys, Jethro Tull, Wyclef Jean, H.E.R., Ben Harper, Ringo Starr, Gloria Estefan, and many others – and, most recently, into musical theater. In 2018, Marissa joined the American Repertory Theater as violinist and concertmistress for the Alanis Morrisette musical Jagged Little Pill and played with the orchestra at Radio City Music Hall for the 2018 Christmas Spectacular starring The Rockettes.