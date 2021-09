The next star of “The Bachelor” will be an unfamiliar face — but not for long. Sources tell Variety that ABC’s new leading man for Season 26 of the hit dating show is Clayton Echard, though ABC and Warner Bros. TV declined to comment for this story. If Echard’s name doesn’t ring a bell, it’s because Bachelor Nation hasn’t met him yet. Echard will be introduced to America as a suitor on the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette,” which premieres on Oct. 19, and will star fan-favorite Michelle Young. “The Bachelor” typically premieres in January, just after the new year, but insiders say that...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO