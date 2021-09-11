CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer praise global resolve on 20th anniversary of 9/11

By Video
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19sQvU_0bsjXzOH00
Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer (Toby Melville/House of Commons/PA)

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer have marked the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks by praising the international resolve that has grown from the al Qaida-led tragedy.

In a defiant message to be played a memorial event at the Olympic Park in east London on Saturday, the Prime Minister said the threat of terrorism remained but people refused to live their lives in “permanent fear”.

“The fact that we are coming together today – in sorrow but also in faith and resolve – demonstrates the failure of terrorism and the strength of the bonds between us,” Mr Johnson said.

Labour leader Sir Keir said the consequences of the attacks were “still being felt to this day”, adding the tragedy was “still so raw”.

He said: “But as we mark this anniversary I’m convinced our resolve has never been stronger.

“We will continue to fight terror and violence, by promoting our values of justice and peace.”

Mr Johnson said recent events in Afghanistan had only strengthened people’s belief in freedom and democracy.

I think we are (closer to another 9/11). We’ve now been pitched back into a dark period which we somehow have to manage

The political leaders’ comments came as the prime minister at the time of the attacks – Tony Blair – said the international community must be prepared to take action against the Taliban if they again allow Afghanistan to become a base of terrorism.

Mr Blair said the US and its allies had no choice but to invade after the Taliban refused to give up the al Qaida leadership responsible for the attacks.

The former head of the UK armed forces, General Lord Richards, said the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan raised the prospect of “another 9/11” as ungoverned spaces opened up which the terrorists were able to exploit.

“I think we are (closer to another 9/11). We’ve now been pitched back into a dark period which we somehow have to manage,” he told LBC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Four ex-prime ministers snub Boris Johnson’s Chequers dinner with only Theresa May agreeing to go

Four former prime ministers have turned down invitations to a centenary dinner at Chequers – leaving Boris Johnson to host only Theresa May at his country retreat.The prime minister had hoped for a rare gathering of all the surviving occupants of No 10, to mark 100 years since a UK leader first enjoyed staying at the lavish Buckinghamshire country home.But Tony Blair and Gordon Brown turned down the offer of the reunion and it has now been confirmed that John Major and David Cameron have also said they are unable to attend.It means Mrs May will be the only...
AFGHANISTAN
The Independent

Johnson’s refusal to heal ‘dysfunctional relationship’ with EU is damaging Britain, warns former diplomat

Boris Johnson’s refusal to rebuild the UK’s “dysfunctional relationship” with the EU is damaging foreign and security policy, a former top diplomat says.Peter Ricketts, a former head of the Foreign Office, says the prime minister’s “tactic” of trying to build closer links with national capitals instead “will not work” and must be rethought.However, Lord Ricketts said the bitter spats between London and Brussels since Brexit made the task hugely difficult, adding: “Unfortunately trust is now at a very low ebb.”The warning comes after the UK rebuffed a European Union push to negotiate a defence and security treaty alongside the Christmas...
AFGHANISTAN
Indy100

Who won this week’s PMQs? We’ve scored Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer as the two clash on Universal Credit

Boris Johnson and Labour leader Keir Starmer have once again locked horns in another fiery edition of Prime Minister’s Questions from the House of Commons. Today’s session was unusual in that it started off in a rare sombre fashion – this was the first PMQs session since Johnson’s mother Charlotte Johnson Wahl unexpectedly passed away on Monday, at the age of 79. Starmer started by offering his condolences to the prime minister, adding that he knows “first hand” that “losing a parent is never easy”. This sentiment was echoed by all the other speakers who asked questions on Wednesday.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Tony Blair
BBC

Keir Starmer on Boris Johnson's social care statement

The Labour leader Keir Starmer has said the Conservatives can “never again claim to be the party of low tax". Responding to Boris Johnson's announcement of a National Insurance rise to cover the cost of social care, Sir Keir Starmer said those with the “broadest shoulders” need to pay more.
U.K.
The Independent

Afghanistan chaos shows Boris Johnson ‘incapable of international leadership,’ says Keir Starmer

Boris Johnson has been accused by Sir Keir Starmer of being “incapable of international leadership”, as he described people eligible for evacuation left behind in Afghanistan as a “national disgrace”.The Labour leader’s remarks came as the prime minister defended the 20-year intervention in the region, insisting the armed forces enabled millions of girls to go to school while protecting the UK from terrorism.Speaking after Mr Johnson provided an update to MPs, Sir Keir claimed the government did not have a plan for to “get everybody out” of the country, who remain eligible for sanctuary in Britain, following the closure...
WORLD
The Independent

Gavin Williamson: Ex-education secretary ‘tipped for knighthood’ following departure from Cabinet

Former education secretary Gavin Williamson is reportedly being tipped for a knighthood following his departure from the Cabinet.The MP for South Staffordshire is expected to feature in the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s next honours list, sources told the Telegraph.Williamson declined to comment when approached by the publication, saying it was “not something I have heard about”.Despite numerous calls for his resignation, Mr Johnson held onto the frontbencher until his Cabinet reshuffle this week which saw Williamson sacked from the role after two years.The MP - who has served and also been sacked as defence secretary - said he was proud of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#September 11 Attacks#9 11#Uk#Al Qaida#Labour#Taliban#Lbc
AFP

UK's PM demotes foreign minister in cabinet revamp

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday appointed a new-look cabinet to revamp his Brexiteer government after controversies over Covid, Afghanistan and taxes, demoting his under-fire foreign secretary. "The cabinet I have appointed today will work tirelessly to unite and level up the whole country," the prime minister tweeted.
POLITICS
The Independent

London remembers 9/11 on 20th anniversary of attacks

A host of ceremonies were held across London to commemorate 9/11 on the 20th anniversary of the attacks. Historian Dan Snow hosted a memorial event at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park – and firefighters from Stratford Fire Brigade held a minute’s silence to make the occasion. Prime Minister Boris Johnson...
U.K.
The Associated Press

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was an hour President Joe Biden would no doubt like to forget. On Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged that a drone strike in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians, including seven children, not terrorists. A panel advising the Food and Drug Administration voted to not recommend COVID booster shots for all Americans over 16, dashing an administration hope. And France announced it was recalling its ambassador to the U.S. out of anger for being cut out of a secret nuclear submarine deal Biden had struck with the United Kingdom and Australia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

Leaders of China, India, and other major economies skip out on Biden's latest climate forum

A number of key world leaders were notably absent from President Joe Biden's Friday morning climate forum. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the two countries the scientific community believes are the linchpins in effectively combating climate change, did not participate in the reconvening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Both leaders took part in the first forum, held by the White House in spring 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Telegraph

Teenagers rounded up and massacred as Myanmar junta seeks to suppress revolt

Myanmar's military junta massacred teenagers, mutilated their bodies and burned down homes as they raided Myin Thar village last week in their campaign to quell a renewed pro-democracy uprising, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph. Deadly violence has escalated once again over the past week in Myanmar, seven months after a sudden...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ex-Algerian president Bouteflika, ousted amid protests, dies

Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika who fought for independence from France in the 1950s and 1960s and was ousted amid pro-democracy protests in 2019 after 20 years in power, has died at age 84, state television announced Friday.The report on ENTV, citing a statement from the office of current President Abdelmadjid Tebboune did not provide the cause of death or information about funeral arrangements.Bouteflika had suffered a stroke in 2013 that badly weakened him. Concerns about his state of health, kept secret from the Algerian public, helped feed public frustration with his rule that erupted in mass...
PROTESTS
AFP

Algeria's Bouteflika: a veteran leader who was finally ousted

Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who died Friday aged 84, was Algeria's longest-serving president and a veteran of the independence struggle who clung to power through ill health before being forced out in 2019. When independence came in 1962, he was appointed minister of sport and tourism at the age of just 25, under Algeria's first president, Ahmed Ben Bella.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

37K+
Followers
91K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy