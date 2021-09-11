CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Guinea coup highlights the weaknesses of West Africa’s regional body

By Become an author
The Conversation Africa
The Conversation Africa
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dGtyM_0bsjXcKo00
ECOWAS is effectively protecting ousted president Alpha Condé, who manipulated the constitution to run for another term. Cellou Binani/AFP via Getty Images

The latest coup in Guinea and the reaction of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to suspend the country’s membership have yet again demonstrated the ineffectiveness of the regional body in enforcing good governance in the region. It also raises questions about the commitment of its member states to comply with its protocols.

ECOWAS was established on 25 May 1975 to promote regional economic and, subsequently, security integration of the 15 West African states. But military coups in the region and growing moves by political incumbents to elongate their stay in office through dubious constitutional amendments are proving a tough challenge. And, as the Guinea case shows, the two are interlinked.

Guinea’s ousted president Alpha Condé changed the country’s constitution so he could run for another term in March 2020, effectively going beyond the constitutional two terms.

Condé was not the last. In August of the same year, President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire ran for a third term, capitalising on the stipulations of a new constitution. This move was greeted with violent protests in the country.

In Condé’s case, Guinea has been unstable since last year’s elections, which were fraught with irregularities, setting the stage for yet another coup.

Ripe for a coup

The 5 September 2021 coup is only a reflection of the unstable political climate that Guinea has had since independence in 1958. Guinea has had three long term presidents since its independence from France. There was a coup in December 2008 which led to the country being isolated internationally. The United States suspended its bilateral and security aid to Guinea, while the European Union, ECOWAS and the African Union imposed an arm embargo. The unpopularity of the mid-ranking military officers who led the coup paved the way for a democratic transition that eventually culminated in the election of Condé as president in 2010.

In a way, history is repeating itself. The chaotic sociopolitical and economic conditions that transpired prior to Condé’s presidency are quite similar to the chaos of his regime which led to his ouster.

With a population of 13 million, Guinea is one of the poorest countries globally despite its huge mineral resources. More than two-thirds of its people are multidimensionally poor, a measure of poverty that includes more than just a lack of income. Guinea also ranks 178 out of 189 countries in the 2020 Human Development Index, which measures quality of life.

The overthrow of Condé’s government is premised on its violation of citizens’ rights, disregard for democratic norms, politicisation of public service, endemic political corruption and poverty. Mamady Doumbouya, the head of Guinea’s special forces and leader of the coup, said “it was the duty of the soldier to save the country” from one-man rule.

The coup was received with jubilation in the streets of Conakry, Guinea’s capital. The coupists released about 80 political prisoners who had been jailed for protesting against the constitutional change that enabled Condé’s third term.

Regional response

Reacting to the latest coup, ECOWAS demanded the immediate release of Condé and the other government officials. In line with the 2001 Protocol on Good Governance and Democracy, the regional body also suspended Guinea’s membership and demanded that the coup plotters return constitutional order in Guinea or face sanctions.

This is not the first time ECOWAS has sanctioned Guinea. After the December 2008 coup, the regional body and the African Union suspended Guinea’s membership. But they did not impose sanctions on the junta.

Article 45 (1) of the 2001 Good Governance and Democracy Protocol says that when there has been an unconstitutional change of government in a member state, and this has been accompanied by widespread human rights abuses, ECOWAS must impose sanctions on the member state. Such sanctions include suspension of membership and the closure of land borders by member states. The latter is meant to halt trade and other cross-border economic activities. The intention is to pressurise the junta to return the country to a constitutional order.

The imposition of economic sanctions could jeopardise Guinea’s ailing economy. However, the regional body could combine a number of measures to achieve its mandate as enshrined in its good governance protocol.

These measures could include economic sanctions, a travel ban, freezing of personal assets of the coup organisers, denouncing their transitional arrangements and rewriting or amending the constitution.

Barring these, ECOWAS could be signalling to other ambitious soldiers in neighbouring countries that there are limited repercussions to toppling sitting presidents in the region.

Yet despite robust mechanisms and mediation efforts in Guinea, the September 2021 coup raises several questions regarding the reputation of the body and the commitment of its member states to comply with its protocols.

Achilles heel

The regional body’s response to the Guinea crisis reflects its legitimacy deficit. The organisation was conspicuously mute when Condé effectively carried out “a coup” against the Guinean constitution to elongate his term in office. If ECOWAS is to be a champion for good governance, it should address the root causes of political instability and coups. Foremost are the illegitimate measures to extend the terms of incumbents and their abuse of power.

Article 1 (b) of the ECOWAS 2001 protocol provides that “every accession to power must be made through free, fair and transparent elections”. It also demands “zero tolerance for power obtained or maintained by unconstitutional means”. But then Condé managed to change the constitution and ran for election based on what was constitutional in terms of the amendments.

The first step should have been to call Condé to order for flouting the protocol. The body’s reaction to the coup effectively protects Condé, who manipulated the constitution to prolong his stay in office.

ECOWAS should condemn a coup and suspend the country if there is a military takeover that topples a constitutionally mandated and elected “democratic” government. It must also be committed to transitioning from merely deploring violence to passing stringent laws that would accompany its protocols. This would ensure that the preconditions of coups – such as the unconstitutional extension of terms in office and the abuse of power through the repression of mass protests – are punished.

Dare Leke Idowu, Assistant Lecturer, Political Science and International Relations Programme, Bowen University, Iwo, Nigeria, is a co-author of this article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ghana, Ivory Coast presidents in Guinea to pressure junta

A delegation of West African leaders met with junta leaders in Guinea Friday, a day after the regional bloc imposed sanctions on the military chiefs and their families over this month's coup. Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led the delegation that met with Col. Mamady Doumbouya to discuss the decisions made by the 15-member regional bloc, known as ECOWAS. Delegation members also pushed for the release of Guinea President Alpha Conde, who was deposed in the Sept. 5 coup and has been imprisoned since.Even before the delegation arrived, demonstrators opposed to Conde gathered outside the airport to protest...
POLITICS
WTOP

West Africa to impose bans, freeze assets of Guinea junta

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — West African leaders have decided to impose travel bans and freeze financial assets of members of Guinea’s ruling junta and their families after a coup more than a week ago, according to the bloc known as ECOWAS. The decisions were announced Thursday after an Extraordinary Summit...
AFRICA
Reuters

West African bloc resorts to sanctions over Guinea and Mali coups

ACCRA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - West Africa's main regional bloc on Thursday imposed sanctions against the junta in Guinea and those slowing Mali's post-coup transition - its toughest response yet to a run of military takeovers. The move was agreed at an emergency summit of the Economic Community of West...
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alpha Condé
Person
Alassane Ouattara
Foreign Policy

Guinea’s Military Coup Was Both Predictable and Avoidable

On the evening of Sept. 5, Guineans watched 41-year-old Colonel Mamady Doumbouya—a member of the country’s elite special forces and a former French legionnaire—declare on state television that forces loyal to him had deposed 83-year-old President Alpha Condé. A new military junta was in charge of the West African nation, one that intended to establish a “government of national union” and promised to transition away from the “personalization of political life” that had plagued the country under Condé’s increasingly autocratic and corrupt rule.
POLITICS
Public Radio International PRI

Historical context of Guinea's coup

Pressure is mounting on the leaders of a military coup in the West African nation of Guinea. On Sept. 5, soldiers in the mineral-rich country ousted their president, Alpha Condé. He is now in jail, and Guinea's neighbors are calling for the coup leaders to restore constitutional order. The World's Marco Werman speaks with Howard French, an author and former West Africa correspondent for The New York Times, about the coup, and the connection he sees to the country's first post-independence president.
AFRICA
Reuters

Regional envoys meet Guinea junta, ousted president after coup

CONAKRY, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A delegation from West Africa's main political and economic bloc on Friday met Guinea's ousted president Alpha Conde and members of the junta that overthrew him, hoping to steer the country back toward a civilian-led, constitutional regime. Conde, who had been in power since 2010,...
POLITICS
wkzo.com

West African leaders due in Guinea as post-coup calm pervades Conakry

CONAKRY (Reuters) – A delegation from West Africa’s main political and economic bloc was due in Conakry on Thursday, a day after it suspended Guinea’s membership in response to a coup and as life in the country’s capital gradually returned to normal. The representatives will “assess the situation” following Sunday’s...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinea#Coups#Ecowas#West African#The European Union#The African Union
sandiegouniontribune.com

West African bloc to send delegation to Guinea after coup

ACCRA, Ghana — A delegation of West African leaders is to travel to Guinea to meet with the junta that toppled President Alpha Conde in a coup earlier this week. Top officials of West Africa’s influential economic bloc, ECOWAS, are expected to meet in Conakry, the capital, with the military officers now ruling the country and press them to immediately return the country to constitutional rule.
AFRICA
Council on Foreign Relations

Coups are Back in West Africa

September 8, 2021 9:57 am (EST) For the third time in only five months, violence has facilitated a transfer of power in West Africa, with Guinea, Mali (twice in the past thirteen months), and Chad seeing new leaders rise from their respective militaries. West Africa’s post-colonial history has been punctuated by coups. But, especially after regional powerhouse Nigeria moved from military to civilian rule in 1999, there was a strong sense that the days of military coups were over. Especially during the presidency of Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria was active diplomatically against coups; West Africa’s regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), strongly condemned coups, imposing sanctions until they were reversed.
AFRICA
wsau.com

West Africa bloc to hold extraordinary summit on Guinea -staff memo

ABUJA (Reuters) – The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an extraordinary summit on Guinea on Thursday, according to a staff memo shared with Reuters. Special forces soldiers ousted long-serving President Alpha Conde and dissolved his cabinet on Sunday, prompting ECOWAS to demand a return to constitutional...
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
International Relations
AFP

UN urges Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia to resume mega-dam talks

The UN Security Council adopted a statement Wednesday encouraging Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan "to resume negotiations" under the auspices of the African Union to swiftly conclude a deal on a controversial mega-dam on the Nile. The pact should be a "mutually acceptable and binding agreement on the filling and operation" of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, or GERD, "within a reasonable time frame," the Security Council said in a declaration drafted by Tunisia. The members of the United Nations' top security body also invited all observers who would be acceptable to the three parties in the disputed project "to continue supporting the negotiations with a view to facilitating resolution of outstanding technical and legal issues." "The Security Council calls upon the three countries to take forward the AU-led negotiation process in a constructive and cooperative manner," the statement said.
UNITED NATIONS
Vice

Her Daughter Was Kidnapped By Traffickers. So She Trafficked Herself.

When Asiya and her teenage daughter Marium were trying to re-enter Bangladesh from India in June, they were immediately detained. As Indian border officials questioned the 34-year-old and her 16-year-old daughter, the pair’s story stunned them, and then later, everyone in Bangladesh. Asiya willingly trafficked herself into India so that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WashingtonExaminer

Leaders of China, India, and other major economies skip out on Biden's latest climate forum

A number of key world leaders were notably absent from President Joe Biden's Friday morning climate forum. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the two countries the scientific community believes are the linchpins in effectively combating climate change, did not participate in the reconvening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Both leaders took part in the first forum, held by the White House in spring 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

Teenagers rounded up and massacred as Myanmar junta seeks to suppress revolt

Myanmar's military junta massacred teenagers, mutilated their bodies and burned down homes as they raided Myin Thar village last week in their campaign to quell a renewed pro-democracy uprising, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph. Deadly violence has escalated once again over the past week in Myanmar, seven months after a sudden...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Algeria's ex-president Abdelaziz Bouteflika dies aged 84

Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who ruled Algeria for two decades before resigning in 2019 as huge protests engulfed the country, died on Friday aged 84, public television announced. And with the Bouteflika-era old guard still largely ruling the country, the legacy of two decades of his rule is mixed.
WORLD
The Conversation Africa

The Conversation Africa

446
Followers
749
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from African experts for the public. The Conversation Africa finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/africa

Comments / 0

Community Policy