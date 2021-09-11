2021 Dallas Cowboys schedule: Times, dates announced with 5 prime time games

The Dallas Cowboys 2021 schedule has been released, with the NFL moving to an 18-week, 17-game schedule for the first time. It was announced earlier in the day the club will actually kick off the season, traveling to Florida to take on the defending-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady in Dak Prescott's return after missing most of 2020 due to injury. The club will take on the entire NFC South and the AFC West and back-to-back AFC champion Kansas City and their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.