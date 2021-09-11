CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2021 Dallas Cowboys schedule: Times, dates announced with 5 prime time games

El Paso Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Cowboys 2021 schedule has been released, with the NFL moving to an 18-week, 17-game schedule for the first time. It was announced earlier in the day the club will actually kick off the season, traveling to Florida to take on the defending-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady in Dak Prescott's return after missing most of 2020 due to injury. The club will take on the entire NFC South and the AFC West and back-to-back AFC champion Kansas City and their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

www.elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper sound off on brutal defeat vs. Bucs

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wideout Amari Cooper were the first ones to offer motivational words to the team after their loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite the heartbreaking 31-29 loss against the defending Super Bowl champs, both Prescott and Cooper shrugged off the loss and chose to stay the course as they start their 2021 NFL season with a defeat.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Announce Multiple Significant Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys did some important roster shuffling on Monday as they look ahead to a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. On a positive note, Dallas reinstated star offensive guard Zack Martin and backup offensive lineman Brandon Knight from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Martin’s absence was felt in the team’s Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his return should be a major boost.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
chatsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: Are they playing the long game with JaQuan Hardy?

Dallas Cowboys, JaQuan Hardy (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports) The Dallas Cowboys didn’t sign running back and one of the stars of HBO’s Hard Knocks, JaQuan Hardy, to the regular season roster. However, coming back to the practice squad, he won’t be leaving the Cowboys organization. While that is and was...
NFL
FanSided

Predicting the Dallas Cowboys 2021 season game by game

The 2021 Dallas Cowboys season officially starts in less than 48 hours. After a nightmarish 2020, everyone cannot wait to turn the page and start anew. Of course, the NFL did Dallas no favors, using their star power to boost ratings by sending them on the road to face off against last year’s Super Bowl champions. As if that hurdle isn’t high enough, the Cowboys were given some bad news this weekend.
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Week 1, TV, line, time

Nothing like jumping straight into the deep end. The Dallas Cowboys open the 2021 season against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Raymond James Stadium will be packed with fans celebrating the title. In fact, since NFL COVID-19 protocols were still in effect last February, there will be more fans in attendance Thursday night than were allowed for the Super Bowl, which happened to be played at Raymond James Stadium.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
profootballrumors.com

Cowboys’ Michael Gallup To Miss Time

Michael Gallup‘s contract year is not starting well. The Cowboys will be without their fourth-year wideout for a stretch due to a calf strain, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. The Cowboys’ passing attack did not slow down after Gallup left Thursday’s shootout in the second half, with...
NFL
AL.com

Cowboys-Bucs live stream (9/9): How to watch Dallas-Tampa Bay online, TV, time

The NFL season kicks off Thursday, September 9, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Dallas Cowboys. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. Tom Brady and the Bucs are confident they have everything it takes — at least on paper — to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since Brady led the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots to consecutive crowns.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#Cowboys Schedule#Vikings#American Football#Times#Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Afc#Utep#Mnf#Snf#Tnf#Espn#Fox#New York Giants#Washington Football Team
Big Blue View

Cowboys at Buccaneers: Kickoff time, TV channel, odds, online streaming, announcers, more

The Dallas Cowboys head to Tampa Bay to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers Thursday night. The game marks the beginning of the 2021 NFL season. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returns along with a squad that didn’t lose any key players from last season. Even defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was recently activated from the COVID-19 list.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Great time to lean on a 3-3-5 stack defense

The Dallas Cowboys starting left defensive end, DeMarcus Lawrence, is out indefinitely with a broken foot. The Dallas Cowboys starting right defensive end Randy Gregory is out, banished to the RESERVE/COVID list. Dallas isn’t just without their two starting defensive ends but they are without their two best defensive linemen.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: It’s time to trade for a legitimate CB1

In the wake of DeMarcus Lawrence’s terrible injury and Randy Gregory’s RESERVE/COVID IR designation, it’s easy to see the defensive line as the primary concern on the Dallas Cowboys defense. But in reality the losses on the line is just temporary and the needs at cornerback have been, and will...
NFL
El Paso Times

Injury report: Cowboys, Chargers missing several key pieces as week 2 tilt nears

In the first game of the 2021 season, the Dallas Cowboys saw wide receiver Michael Gallup leave with a calf strain and safety Damontae Kazee was poked in the eye. It took just one game for the Cowboys to lose a large impact starter and right tackle Lael Collins is now suspended for five games, adding to the absences.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy