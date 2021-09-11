CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Private Texts Could Prove Turning Point in Theranos Fraud Trial

By 12 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly-released text messages in the Theranos fraud trial could shed light on the relationship between founder Elizabeth Holmes and her business partner and ex-boyfriend. Len Ramirez reports. (9-10-21)

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Comments / 4

Related
bloomberglaw.com

A Whistle-Blower Jolts Sleepy Elizabeth Holmes Trial to Life (1)

Compelling testimony seen as guided by her ‘moral compass’. ’s trial, animating allegations that the blood-testing startup was a fraud with her descriptions of wrongdoing to patients and hinting at more to come Wednesday. Wearing a pinstriped jacket, Erika Cheung strode past the defendant to the witness stand and confidently...
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
KTVU FOX 2

Theranos whistleblower testifies in Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial

SAN JOSE - Two former Theranos employees aired out the internal workings of the failed Silicon Valley blood testing startup in court Tuesday in the high-profile trial of former company CEO Elizabeth Holmes. It was the first full day of testimony following opening statements last week. So Han Spivey, who...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theranos
KRON4

‘Theranos is not on trial,’ Holmes defense attorney tells judge

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Who is Elizabeth Holmes? The persona presented by her defense team to the jury is a complete opposite from Holmes’ public persona during her time as Silicon Valley’s rising star. For Holmes’ criminal federal fraud trial, defense attorneys are doing everything they can to distance...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
buzzfeednews.com

Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes’ Lawyers Said She’s A Failure But Not A Criminal On The First Day Of Her Fraud Trial

SAN JOSE, California — With her black turtlenecks and wide-eyed stare, for years Elizabeth Holmes cartoonishly embodied the image of the Silicon Valley founder whose big ideas could change the world. But following the spectacular and public breakdown of her blood-testing company Theranos, lawyers at Holmes’ federal fraud trial on Wednesday attempted to tell a different story: Was she actually a liar and cheat, grasping for money and fame? Or simply a woman who tried hard and failed?
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial is now underway. Here are some of the big players listed as potential witnesses in the case.

Elizabeth Holmes' highly anticipated fraud trial is underway, with opening statements due today. The list of possible witnesses for the Theranos founder's trial includes more than 200 people. Among them are Rupert Murdoch, Henry Kissinger, James Mattis, Riley Bechtel, and Holmes herself. See more stories on Insider's business page. In...
BUSINESS
WebMD

Potential Juror COVID Exposure Pauses Theranos Trial

Sep. 11, 2021 -- A federal judge canceled Friday’s scheduled court day for the Theranos trial after one juror said he may have been exposed to COVID-19 and would take a lab test this weekend, according to The Wall Street Journal. Issues have come up with three jurors just days...
LAW
TheWrap

Can Elizabeth Holmes’ Domestic Abuse Defense Work in Theranos Fraud Trial? | Analysis

The disgraced leader faces an uphill battle, but ”there’s a lot of things going for her as a defendant,“ one expert says. Once celebrated as a rare young female entrepreneur in the biotech industry, former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes kicked off her criminal trial this week with an unusual defense based on domestic abuse and mental health suffering at the hands of her former business and romantic partner Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wtmj.com

Correction: Theranos-Founder-Fraud-Trial story

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — In a story published September 8, 2021, about the opening day of the fraud trial of fallen Silicon Valley tech star Elizabeth Holmes, The Associated Press erroneously reported a statement made by her attorney Lance Wade due to a dropped word. The quote should have been reported as: “If what government is trying to show is that Theranos’ clinical lab was not well run from 2013 to 2016, we will likely agree with what they have to say,” Wade said. “Poor operations in the lab was one of Theranos’ biggest failures, but it wasn’t fraud.” The quote previously stated that the clinical lab was well run.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy