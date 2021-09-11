CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Caught On Camera Smashing Statues Outside Queens Church Arrested, Facing Hate Crime Charges

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gD5LG_0bsjUDM800

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman who was caught on camera destroying statues outside a Queens church in July has been arrested.

Police say 23-year-old Jacqueline Nikiena, of Queens , was arrested Friday afternoon.

It happened on July 16 at Our Lady of Mercy Church on Kessel Street in Forest Hills .

Video shows a woman, allegedly Nikiena, topple a statue, then repeatedly slam it against the ground and stomp on it. Police say she also destroyed a second statue.

Later in the video, at least one statue is seen in the street, smashed into several pieces.

Nikiena has been charged with aggravated harassment and criminal mischief as a hate crime.

