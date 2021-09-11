Group Calls For Hate Crimes Investigation Into Attacks On Muslim Family In Greenbelt

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Council on American-Islamic Relations on Friday asked the Greenbelt Police Department to investigate alleged hate crimes against a Muslim family in Greenbelt, according to a CAIR statement.

The family, whom CAIR did not identify, said their daughter was parking her car in front of the home’s driveway when a car pulled up next to her. The driver stared at her in “a menacing manner” while blocking oncoming traffic, according to a CAIR statement. The woman in the other car called the family’s daughter a “terrorist,” among other insults and slurs and commented on her hijab and skin color, according to the statement. The woman threatened the victim, saying “Punishment is coming soon.”

CAIR, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, did not say when this incident occurred.

The family reported the incident to the Greenbelt Police Department but was disappointed in the response, according to CAIR. The family told CAIR this incident was part of a pattern over the past few months, including damaging their irrigation system in the front yard, slashing their tires and placing screws and nails on their driveway.

“CAIR applauds this family’s courage in speaking out and sharing their story, and strongly condemns the threats, slurs and pattern of alleged harassment. We’re calling on the Greenbelt Police to investigate a bias motive into the latest incident, help deliver justice for the family and avoid future incidents,” said Zainab Chaudry, director of the Maryland chapter of CAIR.