Kern County, CA

Dwight Jones Released From Kern County Prison After Serving 21 Years Of Life Sentence For Crime He Did Not Commit

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 7 days ago

BAKERSFIELD (CBSLA) – After serving 21 years of a life sentence for a crime he did not a commit, a Bakersfield man walked out of a Kern County prison thanks to work done by the Loyola Project For the Innocent on his behalf.

Dwight Jones was wrongfully convicted in 2000 of a deadly drive-by shooting in Casa Loma Park.

Released after serving 21 years of a life sentence, in which he was wrongfully accused, Dwight Jones speaks at Loyola Marymount College.

Jones appeared Friday at Loyola Law School where he talked about his first full day of freedom.

“I got to see the Staples Center. I’m like, ‘Wow,’ you know, because I’m a Lakers fan. Just seeing regular people in regular clothes, it’s like, ‘Wow.’ We went to the store last night and I just started taking pictures because that was like, ‘Wow,'” Jones said at the press conference.

Under a deal with the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, Jones took an offer plea to reduce charges and secure his release.

This is the Loyola Project For the Innocent’s fourth life without parole release in four years.

Any#ofreasons
7d ago

Taking a plea deal for reduced sentence isn't the same as being exonerated as innocent. The headline doesn't match the information presented.

Dee Boone
7d ago

what do you mean they gave him a deal the man's innocent the only kind of deal they should give him as a lot of money for his freedom being taken away from him

Fish ?
7d ago

I can only imagine that first day out of prison after being locked up for 20 years. They gave me 90 days and that first day out was one of the best in my life.

IN THIS ARTICLE
