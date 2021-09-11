CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festus, MO

Kessler Emerson Harris, 27, Festus

myleaderpaper.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKessler Emerson Harris, 27, of Festus died Sept. 4, 2021. Mr. Harris was a 2012 graduate of Festus High School, where he spent much of his career on the turf of the football field as a center for Tigers. After graduation, he lived and worked in Springfield and Columbia, where he met and married his wife. He was a Christian who loved the Lord and cared for others, and used his artistic and creative talents to design tie dye clothing and products and never tired of thinking of ways to entertain his children and family. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and being a friend to all. Born Dec. 1, 1993, in Springfield, he was the son of Marsha (Milton) Dill Hightower of Hillsboro and Mark (Lisa) Harris of Festus.

www.myleaderpaper.com

