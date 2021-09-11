CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worthington, MN

St. Cloud Tech tops West volleyball team, 3-0

By Editorials
Worthington Daily Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORTHINGTON -- Visiting St. Cloud Tech proved too fast and too talented for the Minnesota West college volleyball team to handle Friday night. The cyclones beat the Lady Jays at the Center for Health and Wellness on West's Worthington campus on scores of 25-17, 25-21 and 25-17. Kennedy Buckenberg had seven kills and 14 digs for the Jays, and Shelby Christensen chimed in with six kills. Emma Keith and Taya Mason had nine and five set assists, respectively. Julia Russel added 15 digs.

www.dglobe.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at US-Mexico border

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has seen an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in order to...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Worthington, MN
Worthington, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Cyclones#St Cloud Tech#Minnesota West College#The Lady Jays

Comments / 0

Community Policy