St. Cloud Tech tops West volleyball team, 3-0

WORTHINGTON -- Visiting St. Cloud Tech proved too fast and too talented for the Minnesota West college volleyball team to handle Friday night. The cyclones beat the Lady Jays at the Center for Health and Wellness on West's Worthington campus on scores of 25-17, 25-21 and 25-17. Kennedy Buckenberg had seven kills and 14 digs for the Jays, and Shelby Christensen chimed in with six kills. Emma Keith and Taya Mason had nine and five set assists, respectively. Julia Russel added 15 digs.