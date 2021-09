Married for 52 years, John Hector Perez, Sr. and Evangeline (Vangie) Frances Perez entered into rest just 13 days from one another. John was born on May 7, 1945 in Oakland, CA. and Vangie was born on November 28, 1950 in Hayward, CA. John was entered into rest on August 15, 2021 in Manteca and shortly after Vangie entered into rest on August 29, 2021. John was 76 years old and Vangie was 70 years old.