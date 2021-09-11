Virginia Mae “Ginny” Griesse, 80, Festus

Virginia Mae “Ginny” Griesse, 80, of Festus died Sept. 9, 2021, at the Woodlands in Arnold. Mrs. Griesse graduated in 1963 from Concordia University in Seward, Neb., with a degree in education. She spent more than 50 years as a teacher or librarian, the majority of that time dedicated to serving at Christian Outreach in Hillsboro. Her passion for music and writing led her to compose numerous songs, skits, and musicals, many of them used by Sounds of Sonshine and Kidshine during her 25 years in ministry. She also published several songbooks and made recordings of her music to be shared with others. After retiring from children's ministry, her focus shifted to writing books, and she went on to publish three children's novels. She will be remembered as kind, selfless, generous, creative and compassionate, and for the 40-plus years she and her husband devoted to Christian Outreach Church. She was born Nov. 19, 1940, in York, Neb., the daughter of the late Alice (Warkow) and Harold Rank. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years: Robert Dale Griesse.