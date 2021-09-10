30Q: How concerned should we be about Robert Woodard’s development?
In the G League Bubble last season, Robert Woodard averaged 16.8 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.7 blocks in 31.3 minutes per game over 12 games. It was a strong showing that included multiple games scoring over 20 points. Woodard wasn't the most efficient player in these games, shooting just 21.3% from 3 and 48.2% from 2, but Woodard found ways to score and to contribute in other ways. Considering the disrupted nature of last season, it was encouraging to see Woodard playing reasonably well even if there were still flaws.kingsherald.com
