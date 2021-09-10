30Q: How concerned should we be about Robert Woodard’s development?

With training camp soon approaching and no blockbuster deal yet on the books, the Sacramento Kings roster is stuffed with guards and bigs -and, as seems to be the case every year, has a bit less depth when it comes to wings and forwards. While Harrison Barnes (as well as the dawn of the three guard De’Aaron Fox-Davion Mitchell-Tyrese Haliburton lineup) demands obvious minutes, the depth behind Barnes is less than ideal. Only 3 of the Kings 19 man training camp roster can answer yes to the question “can he play traditional small forward?” - Barnes, veteran Mo Harkless, and 21-year old Louis King.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO