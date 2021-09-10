CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

30Q: How concerned should we be about Robert Woodard’s development?

By Greg Wissinger
kingsherald.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the G League Bubble last season, Robert Woodard averaged 16.8 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.7 blocks in 31.3 minutes per game over 12 games. It was a strong showing that included multiple games scoring over 20 points. Woodard wasn't the most efficient player in these games, shooting just 21.3% from 3 and 48.2% from 2, but Woodard found ways to score and to contribute in other ways. Considering the disrupted nature of last season, it was encouraging to see Woodard playing reasonably well even if there were still flaws.

kingsherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
gobigbluecountry.com

National Insider Hearing Good Things about Keion Brooks Jr.

Kentucky basketball season is less than two months away as John Calipari’s club prepares for a bounce-back season in Lexington. Junior forward Keion Brooks Jr. is poised for a breakout season after working his way back from a leg injury that sidelined him for the preseason and first three months of the 2020-21 season.
LEXINGTON, KY
kingsherald.com

30Q: Is Louis King ready to contribute in Sacramento?

With training camp soon approaching and no blockbuster deal yet on the books, the Sacramento Kings roster is stuffed with guards and bigs -and, as seems to be the case every year, has a bit less depth when it comes to wings and forwards. While Harrison Barnes (as well as the dawn of the three guard De’Aaron Fox-Davion Mitchell-Tyrese Haliburton lineup) demands obvious minutes, the depth behind Barnes is less than ideal. Only 3 of the Kings 19 man training camp roster can answer yes to the question “can he play traditional small forward?” - Barnes, veteran Mo Harkless, and 21-year old Louis King.
NBA
kingsherald.com

30Q: How can De’Aaron Fox evolve into a scoring juggernaut?

Over the last four years, De'Aaron Fox's growth as a scorer has been nearly unprecedented. As a rookie in 2017, he ranked 143rd in the NBA in scoring, averaging 11.6 points per game. Last year, he skyrocketed all the way to 16th in the league, more than doubling his scoring average to 25.2 per game. And that increase hasn't simply come as a result of starting games and playing additional minutes. His points per-36 minutes have seen a similar climb, from 15 to 19.8 to 23.8 to 25.8.
NBA
kingsherald.com

30Q: Is Marvin Bagley’s time with the Kings done?

Even after it became clear that the Kings had made a mistake in drafting Marvin Bagley III over Luka Doncic back in 2018, there was still hope among Kings fans that Bagley would become a star in his own right. His rookie year was very promising, showcasing all the athleticism and tantalizing potential that made him such an intriguing prospect. Unfortunately it's been downhill ever since.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Summer League#Kings
kingsherald.com

30Q: Did the Kings do enough this offseason to fix their rebounding?

Rebounding is an underrated aspect of defense. After all, a stop doesn't actually become a stop unless you get the ball back. In addition to being the worst defensive team in the league last season, the Kings were also among the worst rebounding teams, ranking 29th in defensive rebounding rate.
NBA
kingsherald.com

30Q: Can Harrison Barnes improve on last season?

Harrison Barnes had a career year last season. His scoring average wasn't the highest it's ever been, but when we look at the entire picture, it was undeniably the best year of Barnes' career. 16.1 points is the highest Barnes has averaged outside of his time in Dallas, but his time with the Mavericks saw a much higher shooting volume and lower efficiency.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy