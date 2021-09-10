Small town loses police force after every officer quits

A police department in Missouri has had all of its police officers resign, according to reports.Kimberling City Police Department has been severely impacted by all of its police officers quitting the force. A total of five officers handed in their notices; three officers, a sergeant and the chief of police.Craig Alexander. the former chief, reportedly told the town’s mayor that he wanted a new challenge and for development when he quit on 23 August. He is said to be going to work for the Branson West Police Department.The other officers gave reasons that ranged from a shortage of qualified...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO