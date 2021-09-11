CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festus, MO

Stephen Vincent Courtois, 79, Festus

myleaderpaper.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Vincent Courtois, 79, of Festus died Sept. 3, 2021, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Courtois earned a doctorate in psychology from the University of Missouri in Kansas City and He worked at mental and behavioral health centers throughout Missouri and Illinois. After he retired from the Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center in Farmington as a psychologist, he taught several college courses in the area. He was a member of Our Lady Catholic Church in Festus and was an avid reader, an accomplished photographer, a loyal St. Louis Cardinals fan and a regular at many restaurants in the Festus-Crystal City area, including Pasta House. He was born Nov. 27, 1941, in Perryville, the son of the late Gilbert “Gib” and Chloe (Chappius) Courtois. He was preceded in death by his wife: Joyce Ann (Baker) Courtois.

www.myleaderpaper.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at US-Mexico border

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has seen an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in order to...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perryville, MO
City
Farmington, MO
State
Missouri State
Crystal City, MO
Obituaries
State
Illinois State
City
Crystal City, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
St. Louis, MO
Festus, MO
Obituaries
City
Festus, MO
City
Courtois, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Alabama State
City
Saint Louis, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James

Comments / 0

Community Policy