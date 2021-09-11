Stephen Vincent Courtois, 79, Festus

Stephen Vincent Courtois, 79, of Festus died Sept. 3, 2021, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Courtois earned a doctorate in psychology from the University of Missouri in Kansas City and He worked at mental and behavioral health centers throughout Missouri and Illinois. After he retired from the Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center in Farmington as a psychologist, he taught several college courses in the area. He was a member of Our Lady Catholic Church in Festus and was an avid reader, an accomplished photographer, a loyal St. Louis Cardinals fan and a regular at many restaurants in the Festus-Crystal City area, including Pasta House. He was born Nov. 27, 1941, in Perryville, the son of the late Gilbert “Gib” and Chloe (Chappius) Courtois. He was preceded in death by his wife: Joyce Ann (Baker) Courtois.