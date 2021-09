Dorothy Marie (Myers) Diliberto died Aug. 5, 2021. Mrs. Diliberto enjoyed bowling and going to the Fox Theater, where she was a season ticket holder for more than 25 years. She encouraged those around her to dream and work hard to accomplish their goals. She was the daughter of the late Elleen (Lavada) and George Christian Myers Sr., and was married to James Carl Diliberto for 61 years..