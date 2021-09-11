Football: Udoh runs wild for No. 5 St. Augustine
Kanye Udoh ran for a career-high 242 yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns as St. Augustine, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Williamstown, 28-0, in Richland. Udoh, one of the state’s top uncommitted seniors, had touchdown runs of 18 and 74 yards, the later, giving St. Augustine (2-1) a 21-0 lead in the third quarter. Franklin Simms opened the scoring with 10-yard TD run as he finished with 41 yards on five carries. Ken Selby capped off the scoring with a 3-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.www.nj.com
