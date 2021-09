After eight instances of Trevor Bauer having his administrative leave extended by one week at a time, it was agreed to by Major League Baseball and the Players Association that the right-hander would not pitch again for the Los Angeles Dodgers this year. Although such an agreement had long been anticipated, it officially offered some clarity as the Dodgers can continue to move forward knowing Bauer will not be part of the roster.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO