L.A. law students secure release for man wrongly imprisoned for 21 years

A man who spent 21 years in prison over the fatal drive-by shooting of two people in Bakersfield was released on Thursday, according to his attorneys. Dwight Jones, now 41, was one of several individuals arrested in connection with the shooting in 1999. He reportedly told police at the time had had been at home when the shooting occurred. His lawyers said critical witnesses were not called to attest to Jones' alibi at trial, however, and he was subsequently sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.