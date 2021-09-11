Pirates rally to spoil Bell’s return in 4-3 win over Nats

If September is to be an evaluation month for many of the Orioles’ young pitchers, they would do well to follow Zac Lowther’s lead. Promoted Monday to make his first big league outing in nearly two months and only second start in the majors, the rookie left-hander covered the first six innings of Baltimore’s opener of a four-game series with the Kansas City Royals. But his effective performance was wasted when Kansas City rallied for two runs in the eighth against Cole Sulser for a 3-2 victory.

