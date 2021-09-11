CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Unveils First Teasers and New Website

By Matt Singer
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The old Matrix website — WhatIsTheMatrix.com just came back to life in a very cool way. When you click over now you see two pills, and every Matrix fan knows exactly what they mean. Clicking on either one gives you a different trailer for the upcoming The Matrix Resurrections that...

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

The Matrix Resurrections Interactive Website Launched, Trailer Coming Thursday

Do you take the red pill or the blue pill? No, we're not talking about replying to that person on Twitter that calls everyone "sheeple." We're talking about the upcoming movie The Matrix Resurrections. A new website has launched, WhatIsTheMatrix.com, which will allow visitors to go on a journey to celebrate the new film.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Guillermo del Toro Unveils First ‘Nightmare Alley’ Teaser

Guillermo del Toro is unveiling a new nightmare. Searchlight Pictures has released the first teaser for the anticipated film, which stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman and David Strathairn. Nightmare Alley adapts the 1946 noir novel by William Lindsay, which first hit the big screen with a 1947 adaptation. Nightmare Alley is set in a world of carnival hustlers and con men, telling the story of a mentalist (Cooper) who teams with a psychologist (Blanchett) in order to swindle the rich. Del Toro penned the script with Kim Morgan. Nightmare Alley is del Toro’s first feature since he won the best picture and best director Oscars for The Shape of Water (2017). In the years between, the filmmaker has also produced the feature Scary Stories We Tell in the Dark. Searchlight releases the film in theaters Dec. 17.    
MOVIES
Variety

New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, is writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lambert Wilson
Person
Neil Patrick Harris
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Bags Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell for Thriller ‘Jigsaw’

Netflix is embarking on its latest experiment in nonlinear programming. The streamer has ordered a thriller called Jigsaw to series, tracking the planning an execution of a massive heist from decades before to a year after it happens. Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega and Rufus Sewell head the cast for the eight-episode drama, created by Eric Garcia (Repo Men, Matchstick Men). Jigsaw will tell its story in nonlinear fashion, although it won’t be a choose-your-own-adventure interactive show a la Black Mirror‘s “Bandersnatch” or Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s “Kimmy vs. the Reverend.” Instead, sources say viewers will be able to choose in which order they...
TV SERIES
94.3 Lite FM

Disney Announces Four New Marvel Movies

Walt Disney Studios has released one of its periodic updates of its entire upcoming movie lineup. Among the many titles — including the upcoming Indiana Jones sequel with Harrison Ford, four different Avatar sequels all directed by James Cameron, Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, and several other untitled Star Wars projects through 2028 — there are four more Marvel movies now added to the company’s 2024 plans.
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Drop Dead Diva Reboot, Harry Potter Competition and More

Drop Dead Diva is being resurrected by CBS: The Eye network is developing a gender-swapped reboot of the Lifetime dramedy, according to our sister site Deadline. The hour-long reboot, titled Drop Dead Dave, centers on a self-involved Gen Z lawyer named Dave who dies in a freak accident “and his soul is transferred into the body of Rita, a successful but complicated Gen X attorney, forcing Dave to live as a woman and navigate an entirely new perspective on life, love and identity,” per the official synopsis. It hails from Drop Dead Diva creator Josh Berman, who will write the pilot and...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teasers#Hbo Max#The Matrix#New Website#Matrix Resurrections
Deadline

Dustin Lance Black Producing Horror Feature ‘Rift’ For Wayward Entertainment & XYZ Films

EXCLUSIVE: As part of Vince Totino and John Hegeman’s newly launched Wayward Entertainment and their new genre slate, we’ve learned that the studio will be going into a production on an English-language take on Erlingur Thoroddsen’s Icelandic horror movie Rift. Oscar winning Milk screenwriter Dustin Lance Black will produce. Wayward will be partnering with XYZ Films for the next two years on its slate of filmmaker-driven genre features across all platforms. Rift is an atmospheric thriller which follows two guys whose broken relationship is tested as they are haunted by a supernatural entity awakened by their emotional turmoil and grief. Cameras will roll this...
MOVIES
Hollywood Life

Mark Wahlberg Wraps Arm Around Rarely Seen Daughter Ella Rae, 17, While Shopping — Photo

Mark Wahlberg and his teenage daughter Ella Rae treated themselves to some retail therapy in Beverly Hills before the start of the weekend!. Mark Wahlberg and daughter Ella Rae enjoyed some retail therapy ahead of the weekend. The actor, 50, and his teen daughter, 17, stepped out in Beverly Hills on Friday, Aug. 20 for a day of shopping. Mark wore cream colored sweats and a matching hoodie for the outing, while Ella Rae rocked a spaghetti strap tank and a denim skirt to beat the heat. Both father and daughter wore surgical masks for the shopping trip.
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
E! News

Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Rare Sighting: See Him and Other Child Stars, Then and Now

Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE. It's always wild to spot former child stars in the, er, wild. And the nostalgia was real when Two and a Half Men alum Angus T. Jones was snapped last week by celebrity photographers for the first time in almost five years. The actor, now 27 years old, was spotted in Los Angeles, bearded and barefoot!
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Wendy Williams, Jeff Bridges, Melissa Joan Hart and Other Celebs, Politicians & Athletes Who've Contracted COVID-19

The world has been weathering a global pandemic since early 2020, and during that time, scores of high-profile celebrities have counted themselves among the millions and millions of people who have tested positive for COVID-19. The virus doesn’t play favorites, affecting royals, athletes and Hollywood stars alike; it also has been affecting the fully vaccinated as “breakthrough” coronavirus cases, despite still being extremely rare, pop up more and more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ComicBook

One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
MOVIES
Benzinga

10 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Clint Eastwood

This Friday will see the release of “Cry Macho,” the latest film starring and directed by Clint Eastwood. The release from AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE: T) Warner Bros. is expected to be a commercial hit, making the 91-year-old actor/director the oldest Hollywood legend to reign at the box office. Eastwood has...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kristen Stewart ‘Very Irresponsibly’ Said Yes to ‘Spencer’ Before Even Reading the Script

Kristen Stewart has earned early Oscar buzz for her performance as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer,” which is making its way through the fall festival circuit. It turns out her decision to take on the role came from gut instinct. Speaking during a conversation broadcast as part of the Toronto International Film Festival, Stewart said she hadn’t even read the “Spencer” script by Steven Knight before she told Larraín she was interested in playing the beloved British icon. “He called me on the phone. At first I hadn’t read the script yet, and he proposed this idea and said he...
MOVIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Adam Sandler?

Adam Sandler, 55, is one of the most bankable entertainers around. His "Saturday Night Live" skits are still favorites on YouTube, and his first starring role in film, 1995's "Billy Madison," is...
CELEBRITIES
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy