Teenage girls accused of kissing, abusing vulnerable adult in Minnesota nursing home
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two teenage girls who worked in a nursing home in rural Minnesota are accused of abusing and taunting an elderly female with dementia. Reports from the local police department and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) detail the allegations against the juveniles who worked at the Johnson Memorial Hospital and Home in Dawson, which is located about two and half hours west of the Twin Cities.www.fox9.com
