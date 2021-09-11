CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenage girls accused of kissing, abusing vulnerable adult in Minnesota nursing home

By John Michael
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two teenage girls who worked in a nursing home in rural Minnesota are accused of abusing and taunting an elderly female with dementia. Reports from the local police department and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) detail the allegations against the juveniles who worked at the Johnson Memorial Hospital and Home in Dawson, which is located about two and half hours west of the Twin Cities.

Charity Anne Thurow
7d ago

I call bull ####. try them as adults and make them do time. put them in general pop and have inmates teach them a lesson. makes me sick.

Reply(17)
42
Karla Johnson
7d ago

As stated in the article, the one who already appeared in court showed no remorse. If I were her parent, she'd have hell to pay at home. Life as she knows it, would be different. Parents have dropped the ball. No respect.

Reply
44
christine loos
7d ago

this is why families need to be able to see their families. I have seen our future workforce and it's sad. they don't care or have any work ethics!! the ones that a great workers are treated awful by employers and leave.

Reply
20
