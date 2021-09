There seems to be legal trouble ahead for the rapper known as “Blueface.” Sources told TMZ that the rapper attacked a doorman at a San Francisco venue on Sunday. According to a report by TMZ, Blueface and two of his friends are accused of beating down a club bouncer and leaving him in stitches. The footage of the attack was posted online. The rapper had appeared at the front door of Skinny’s Lounge in the San Fernando Valley on Sunday night. As he and his friends approached, they were stopped at the door by a security guard and were asked to provide his identification.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO