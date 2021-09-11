CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Runs Injury Angle With Edge After Seth Rollins Stomps In Smackdown Match

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeth Rollins defeated Edge on tonight’s episode of Smackdown, and sent him out of Madison Square Garden on a stretcher in the process. Rollins defeated his longtime rival on tonight’s show in a SummerSlam rematch, giving the Rated-R Superstar multiple undefended superkicks and a Curb Stomp to end the match. You can see some clips from the bout below.

411mania.com

Comments / 17

Wayne M Wedge
7d ago

Rollins, I hope you realize that you ruin a good wrestler’s career. I hope you can sleep good tonight after what you did to Edge. I hope you have nitmares of what you did!!

Reply(2)
8
Gina Wells
7d ago

You have really wonder if this wasn't scripted for the band programming if was real it just went to far I hope edge will be ok after this match

Reply(2)
7
