Mystics vs. Dream final score: Tina Charles’ 26 leads Washington to 82-74 win
The Washington Mystics (11-18) defeated the Atlanta Dream (7-22) on Friday night at the Entertainment and Sports Arena to keep their playoff hopes alive. Tina Charles had a dominant game, scoring 26 points and grabbing 16 rebounds while Natasha Cloud added 13 points and 6 assists. Theresa Plaisance added 14 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists off the bench. Washington’s biggest run came in the second quarter when they shot 52.6 percent from the field to help them head into a 40-34 halftime lead.www.bulletsforever.com
