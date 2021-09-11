CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Billy Bob Thornton’s Children: Meet the Newly-Added ‘1883’ Actor’s Four Kids

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So, the exciting news is out. With the upcoming Yellowstone prequel/spinoff series 1883 set to feature Billy Bob Thornton, fans are buzzing. The veteran actor has starred in so many great movies and shows over the years. Now, with him joining the Taylor Sheridan western drama, fans will get to see him take on a new role.

outsider.com

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ at Paramount Plus Casts Billy Bob Thornton in Guest Role

Billy Bob Thornton has joined the upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883” at Paramount Plus, Variety has learned. Thornton joins previously announced cast members Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott. The series takes place in the titular year and follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is described as a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana. Thornton will appear in the guest star role of Marshal Jim...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Adds Billy Bob Thornton to Cast, Meet the Real-Life Gunslinger His Character is Based On

1883 has added another Hollywood heavyweight with Billy Bob Thornton onboard as Jim Courtright, a fascinating lawman from true American history. Weeks after casting announcements for main roles, Yellowstone fans would learn that iconic actor Billy Bob Thornton is to join the show’s period prequel, 1883. Yet Thornton’s role bears an interesting distinction from castmates like Sam Elliott, a fellow Tombstone alum.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Billy Bob Thornton Cast in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ Alongside Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw

The Yellowstone prequel just keeps getting better! Billy Bob Thornton is set to join 1883′s rush into America’s Westward Expansion. What a time to be an Outsider! First, Taylor Sheridan would secure real-life lovebirds and country megastars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to give life to his ancestral Duttons: James and Margaret respectively. Then, Western icon Sam Elliott’s casting would elevate proceedings.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Billy Bob Thornton Is Not to Be Messed With in 'Goliath' Final Season First Look (Exclusive)

Billy Bob Thornton is fighting for justice. In the fourth and final season of Amazon Prime Video's Goliath, Billy (Thornton) returns to his Big Law roots after Patty (Nina Arianda) takes a job at a prestigious law firm in San Francisco. Together, they try to take down one of America’s most insidious Goliaths: the opioid industry. As Billy deals with his own chronic pain and Patty can’t shake the feeling she’s being used, their loyalties will be tested, putting their partnership on the line.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Kids: Meet Her 5 Children From Oldest to Youngest

Tori Spelling was born to be a mother and it just so happens that she got to be one five times over during her marriage to Dean McDermott. Meet the family!. Tori Spelling has seen it all in her 15-year marriage to actor Dean McDermott: whirlwind romance, heartbreak, health scares and financial troubles. But despite the ups and downs that come with any marriage, Tori and Dean have always been able to be on the exact same page about one thing: their five adorable children. No matter what the couple is going through, their kids come first. And as we’ve seen from countless social media tributes over the years, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star and Dean shower their kids with love and affection.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Harry James
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Taylor Sheridan
TODAY.com

Angelina Jolie shares rare pics of kids for 1st time on new Instagram account

Reading is fundamental for the Jolie-Pitt clan, as evidenced in proud mom Angelina Jolie's latest Instagram post. The 46-year-old actor and human rights activist shared rare photos of her kids, whom she shares with estranged husband Brad Pitt, for the first time ever on her new Instagram account. Despite being partially obscured by the book jackets of their favorite summer reads, they sure look happy as far as we can see.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Reveals What She Sees for Beth Dutton Ahead of Season 4

Yellowstone left the character of Beth Dutton up in the air in a shocking cliffhanger at the end of Season 3, and it's unclear if she's alive or dead as the show prepares to launch its upcoming Season 4. In a new interview with Men's Health, actor Kelly Reilly —who portrays Dutton — opens up about what might be ahead for her spitfire character, but stops short of saying whether she's coming back.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Marriages#Cambodian
NewsTimes

New this week: 'The Starling,' Diddy and Billy Bob Thornton

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — The best way to remember Norm MacDonald, who died last week at age 61, is probably to surf YouTube for late-night and “Saturday Night Live” clips,sift through Twitter for anecdotes and read some of themany finetributes written about the comedian. But while movies were a smaller part of MacDonald's output, his plainspoken, deadpan comedy could be all the more distinct on the big screen. If his singular rhythm stood out on “SNL,” he was totally out of place in studio comedies. His first film was Adam Sandler's “Billy Madison" (available for digital purchase), the first of many with Sandler. MacDonald mostly sat by the pool playing a drunk; as Sandler told it, MacDonald fell asleep in their first scene together. “Dirty Work” (1999), currently streaming on HBO Max, was one of MacDonald's few starring roles. The Bob Saget-directed film, released on the heels of MacDonald's infamous “SNL” exit, suggests a movie path that never unfolded for MacDonald. To some, it's a cult classic.
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

'Roots' Star Ben Vereen’s 2 Children Passed Away before Him — Inside His Kids’ Early Deaths

American entertainer Ben Vereen has enjoyed a stellar career as an actor, but he has experienced tragedy in his personal life after losing two of his children to early deaths. American actor Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. He is famous for his legendary performances, which have transcended time and have become part of the nation's artistic legacy.
NEWARK, NJ
Hollywood Life

Angelina Jolie Hugs Shiloh Jolie Pitt, 15, As She & Sisters Warmly Meet Mom After Hospital Visit

Angelina Jolie was spotted sharing some warm hugs with her kids outside a Burbank hospital on Aug 20, and we have the photos. Angelina Jolie‘s three daughters — Shiloh, 15, Zahara, 16, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13 — were spotted comforting their mother, 46, outside a Burbank, California hospital on Friday, August 20. The actress is said to have spent nearly six hours inside the building, and it was halfway through her visit that her daughters showed up to share some warm hugs with her.
BURBANK, CA
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood announces 'very special' news that her fans approve

Carrie Underwood has had an exciting few months and her latest news was met with a mass of enthusiasm from her loyal fans. The country star took to Instagram this week to reveal that she has teamed up with Dan and Shay to record a song for the Dear Evan Hansen movie.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thebuzzmagazines.com

Welcome, Baby Winsor

Erica and Lawrence Winsor welcomed Lane Stephen Winsor on June 23. He is named for Erica’s late grandmother, Helene Roberts, Lawrence's late grandfather, Leon Serkin, and Erica’s late uncle, Stephen Robinson. Grandparents are Polly and Ralph Robinson, Ned and Melissa Winsor, and Judy Serkin. The family dog Ellie still isn’t quite sure what to make of the new member of the household, but she’s starting to warm up to him.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane Officially Married After Vowing to Honor Late Spouses in Vow

Duane Chapman and his fiancee reportedly tied the knot on Thursday, September 2 in Colorado, two years after his wife Beth Chapman and her husband Bob died of cancer. AceShowbiz - Duane Chapman is officially a married man again, two years after Beth Chapman died of cancer. The "Dog the Bounty Hunter" star reportedly tied the knot with his fiancee Francie Frane on Thursday, September 2 in Colorado.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

210K+
Followers
22K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy