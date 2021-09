Ole Miss (0-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) Tonight, 7 p.m. CT, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta. The quarterbacks: Two of the top quarterbacks in college football will duel it out tonight in the Rebels' Matt Corral Louisville's Malik Cunningham. Corral made the preseason cut for the Maxwell, Davey O’Brien, Walter Camp, Manning and Johnny Unitas Award Watch List after throwing for 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns last season and running for more than 500 more. He enters the fall as a dark horse candidate for the Heisman Trophy. Cunningham threw for 2,617 yards and 20 TDs in 2020, while rushing for 609 and seven TDs. Both of these guys are the motors that drive their respective team's offense. It should be quite the show tonight.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO