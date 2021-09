LAWRENCE — The Big 12 Conference appears to be heading toward expansion, as multiple reports indicate there is serious interest in adding BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston. The Athletic reported Thursday that the serious discussions the Big 12 had been engaging in about this included those four being the “most seriously discussed” and “leading contenders.” The Dallas Morning News’ Chuck Carlton confirmed on Twitter those four are the leading contenders, and added the “timeline is fuzzy but process could be completed sometime during the academic year.” Then The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported Friday the Big 12 “could extend official invitations by the end of this month” to those schools.

