Jay Leno returns to television with new version of classic game show

By Nicole Poitras
ABC6.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate-night legend Jay Leno returns to television with a reimagined series, You Bet Your Life, right here on ABC6. John DeLuca sat down with the comedian, and his former Tonight Show band leader Kevin Eubanks, to talk about what they’re bringing to the updated classic. You can watch You Bet...

Outsider.com

Jay Leno Sounds Off on Conan O’Brien’s TBS Show Ending, Late Night Feud for ‘Tonight Show’

With Jay Leno’s time on Last Man Standing over, he’s decided to pick another job. Leno is rebooting You Bet Your Life on Fox. The original series was hosted by the legendary comedian Groucho Marks and ran from 1950-1961. In an exclusive interview with Deadline, the former Tonight Show host sat down to talk about his new gig. And while he was at it, he put an end to his decade-long feud with Conan O’Brien.
CELEBRITIES
mediapost.com

Jay Leno On His New Show, Late-Night TV And The Future Of Cars

Jay Leno says he loves to work, which is one reason why he is taking on a new role as a quiz-show host this fall with a new version of the old Groucho Marx show “You Bet Your Life.”. Co-hosted by former “Tonight Show” bandleader Kevin Eubanks and distributed by...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘You Bet Your Life’ Starring Jay Leno: Everything to Know About TV Legend’s New Show

It has been seven years since the longtime host of The Tonight Show and famed comedian, Jay Leno stepped off the daily television circuit. Sure, Leno stayed on the air with his long-running CNBC series, Jay’s Garage, and other appearances; but now, he’s back making a return to daily television hosting duties! Premiering this month is Jay Leno’s new series, a revival of the legendary quiz show, You Bet Your Life.
TV SHOWS
John Deluca
Kevin Eubanks
Jay Leno
WSB Radio

Jay Leno bets on reboot of Groucho Marx 1950s game show

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — If leaving the storied role of “The Tonight Show” host mandates retirement, Jay Leno ignored the memo. Since his longtime late-night gig ended in 2014, Leno has kept up a brisk pace. He pops up regularly on TV projects from fellow comedians Jerry Seinfeld, Larry Wilmore, Tim Allen, Dennis Miller and others.
CELEBRITIES
raleighcw.com

Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks talk You Bet Your Life revival, behind-the-scenes stories

This fall, You Bet Your Life premieres on The CW22! The revival of the classic comedy quiz show is hosted by Jay Leno, and his longtime Tonight Show bandleader Kevin Eubanks joins him as co-host. The show will pair up two people to work together to have fun, answer questions, and win some money! Jay and Kevin sat down to chat about why they love the show, and shared some behind the scenes stories of their favorite contestants! Check it out, then watch You Bet Your Life, weeknights at 6 on The CW22 starting September 13th! If you would like to be a contestant, go to the You Bet Your Life website to apply!
TV SHOWS
cbs2iowa.com

New version of "You Bet Your Life" with Jay Leno starts Monday, Sept. 13

Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks return to TV with a brand-new version of a TV Classic game show, “You Bet Your Life.”. It will be all fun and games as complete strangers will work together to win money. The original “You Bet Your Life” ran from 1950 to 1961 and starred classic film star Groucho Marx. Leno plans to put a modern-day twist to the current adaptation of the game show with humor and a few other surprises.
TV SHOWS
#Television#Tonight Show#Game Show
okcfox.com

"You Bet Your Life" With Host Jay Leno

Seven years after he signed off as host of "The Tonight Show", Jay Leno is back to emcee the new game show "You Bet Your Life", along with longtime friend Kevin Eubanks. This is a show that's guaranteed to bring all the jokes, gags, crazy contestant interviews and funny headlines you can handle.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Jay Leno Reflects On Daily TV Return In ‘You Bet Your Life’, Plus Daredevil Airplane Video, Conan O’Brien ‘Tonight Show’ Drama & More

Since hosting his final episode of The Tonight Show on NBC in 2014, Jay Leno has hardly faded from the scene à la his predecessor, Johnny Carson. Jay’s Garage, which showcases Leno’s love of classic cars and other vehicles, has been airing on CNBC since 2015 and will start another season this month. He continues to do stand-up comedy, booking (at least before Covid-19) a couple hundred dates a year. Even with all of that, today marks a particularly important chapter, with Leno returning to the daily TV host chair, on Fox’s syndicated reboot of You Bet Your Life. Stepping into the...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Jay Leno comments on Conan O'Brien's farewell, says hosting You Bet Your Life is a chance to do an apolitical TV show

Leno's reboot of the classic game show, famously hosted by Groucho Marx, began airing on Fox stations Monday. In an interview with Deadline, Leno said the show's draw was it being straight down the middle. “Every comedy show now is just divided by politics,” he said. “When I started The Tonight Show, we used to get credit for making fun of both sides equally. That lasted only so long, and then people started yelling at you for not taking one side or the other.” Leno added that "it’s fascinating. If you don’t bring up politics, you find you have a lot in common with people you don’t agree with politically." TV station owners sparked to the concept, he added, because they don’t want to “alienate half their audience.” Asked about Conan's late-night signoff in June after 11 years on TBS, Leno responded by alluding to the drama from 11 years ago of him taking back The Tonight Show: “He’s very good. People get mad at me because somehow I …. It’s a network decision,” he said, adding: “They take the show away and then they go, ‘Will you come back?’ And you go, ‘Really? Is that what you want? Fine.’ I certainly hold no ill will. It’s a business.” ALSO: You Bet Your Life also reunites Leno with Tonight Show bandleader Kevin Eubanks.
CELEBRITIES
purecountry1067.com

Leno Reboots 50’s Game Show

Jay Leno is back on TV on Fox’s syndicated reboot of “You Bet Your Life.”. Leno hosts the game, which was previously made famous by Groucho Marx. Former Tonight Show bandleader Kevin Eubanks is Leno’s sidekick. The new series airs between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. in most areas and...
TV SHOWS
Journal Inquirer

Jay Leno’s return to TV later than ever

A former late-night host is now an early-morning host — a very early morning host. One of the most anticipated syndicated shows of the new season — “You Bet Your Life with Jay Leno” — made its debut Monday. Actually, it was Tuesday. That’s because WCTX-TV59 has decided to air...
CELEBRITIES
daytimeconfidential.com

Jay Leno Promises Syndicated Reboot of You Bet Your Life Will Be Politics-Free

Former The Tonight Show host Jay Leno is all about the comedy and games when it comes to his new gig. Leno is slated to host the upcoming reboot of the classic game show You Bet Your Life and promises it will have nothing to do with politics. In an interview with Deadline, Leno told the trade site he's steering clear from topics dealing with politics in order to have a broader audience.
CELEBRITIES
MotorAuthority

Jay Leno taught Norm Macdonald how to drive

Comedian Norm Macdonald died on Tuesday after a private nine-year battle with cancer. The "Saturday Night Live" alumnus wasn't a car enthusiast. In fact, he never learned how to drive. Jay Leno capitalized on that fact in a 2020 episode of Jay Leno's Garage when he taught Macdonald how to drive in the safe environment of a racetrack. That was pretty important because Macdonald shared that he drove six times and had four accidents.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Bug Therapy’: Watch First Clip For New Animated Film Voiced By Meghan Trainor, Dr. Phil, Sterling K. Brown, Jay Leno & Tom Green — TIFF

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s some sweet first footage for under-the-radar animated film Bug Therapy, which is voiced by Dr. Phil McGraw, Meghan Trainor, Jay Leno, Sterling K. Brown, Tom Green, Emily Goglia, and Jason Reisig. The short film, which is being sold at TIFF by Lon Haber & Co, is focused on mental health issues and was the recipient of an Epic Games MegaGrant. The producers are hoping to make a feature with the same cast and creatives. In Bug Therapy, Citronella (Trainor), a mosquito who faints at the sight of blood, tries to muster the courage to attend group therapy, led by Dr. Pill (Dr. Phil...
MOVIES

