WWE Possibly Changes Plans For Randy Orton Vs. Bobby Lashley
RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley may have been moved from the Extreme Rules pay-per-view to Monday’s RAW. As we’ve noted, WWE previously announced a title match with Orton and Riddle defending the RAW Tag Team Titles against Lashley and MVP on Monday’s RAW from Boston. It was also previously announced that Orton vs. Lashley for the WWE Title would take place at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on September 26.www.wrestlinginc.com
