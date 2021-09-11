CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Possibly Changes Plans For Randy Orton Vs. Bobby Lashley

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley may have been moved from the Extreme Rules pay-per-view to Monday’s RAW. As we’ve noted, WWE previously announced a title match with Orton and Riddle defending the RAW Tag Team Titles against Lashley and MVP on Monday’s RAW from Boston. It was also previously announced that Orton vs. Lashley for the WWE Title would take place at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on September 26.

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 3

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Bobby Lashley Injury Update Following Monday Night RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Bobby Lashley was cashed-in on by Big E, losing his WWE Championship in the process. This came after Lashley faced, and defeated Randy Orton. During the Orton match, Lashley appeared to be dealing with an issue in one of his knees. This...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Stuns Fan With Medical Claim

In today’s episode of: ‘Wrestling fans are pretty weird,’ we take a dive onto Twitter to see what only the absolute wildest fans are up to and we found one that is going to make you itch all over your body. Yes, that’s really how bad it is. The worst part is that Randy Orton was brought into all of this.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Goldberg ‘Missing’ Raw For Sad Reason?

Goldberg, Bobby Lashley, and WWE have really been pushing this feud for a while now. Honestly, most fans are over it, but they still want a story that is cohesive. We just don’t seem to be getting that as Goldberg stated previously that he was coming for Bobby Lashley. The problem is, Goldberg never came. Jim Ross ‘Embarrassing’ Big Show Botch Leaks.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton ‘Removed’ From WWE PPV Match

WWE star Randy Orton is slated to battle WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in a title match at WWE Extreme Rules on September 26. Though nothing has been confirmed yet by WWE but ‘The Apex Predator’ could challenge Lashley for the title. Randy Orton is likely to get WWE title shot.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Randy Orton
Wrestling-edge.com

UFC Star ‘Humiliates’ Brock Lesnar After SummerSlam

UFC legend Chael Sonnen mocked Brock Lesnar’s WWE SummerSlam return in two tweets, saying he looks like a girl pony doll. Brock Lesnar and The Rock are currently WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently made his return to the Battleground podcast and reflected on his upcoming huge SummerSlam showdown with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. ‘The All Mighty’ also went on to speak about Brock Lesnar and possibly doing another MMA fight.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Reveals Sad Bobby Lashley Breakup

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently opened up on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who was previously a member of The Hurt Business consisting of Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin. However, the faction broke up a few months ago on Monday Night RAW, in a decision that is still criticized by fans and stars.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Humiliates’ Goldberg In Video

Goldberg is one of those stars that you either love or you hate. Many people love Goldberg and many people hate the guy. This isn’t just a common running theme amongst fans young and old. This has been going on for years in the locker room as well. Some would find joy in Goldberg botching something or humiliating himself with a huge upset in a match. One star thinks that can happen and it will happen in less than ten seconds. WWE & AEW Getting Competition From New Company.
WWE
FanSided

WWE: Big E defeats Bobby Lashley to become WWE Champion

WWE Monday Night Raw was back for another edition of weekly episodic wrestling. There was a slight buzz heading into this episode as several changes were forced upon the show, such as Big E’s announcement that he will be in attendance to use his Money in the Bank cash in. That and five announced matches gave viewers something to look forward to on a show that struggled to elicit excitement among wrestling fans.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Title#Combat#The Raw Tag Team#Mvp#Fox#Smackdown#Extremerules Wwe
Wrestling-edge.com

Eva Marie ‘Embarrassing’ SummerSlam Rumor Leaks

Eva Marie, who recently made her return to WWE is set to go up against Alexa Bliss after building a feud for the past few weeks. But, it turns out they are likely to get a short period of time on the SummerSlam card. Eva Marie vs Alexa Bliss could...
WWE
PWMania

The Hurt Business Reuniting Following Bobby Lashley’s Loss of The WWE Title?

Shortly after Big E defeated Bobby Lashley to capture the WWE Title, there were a couple of teases in regards to a possible reunion of the Hurt Business faction. First, Cedric Alexander tweeted “if only you had some backup” in response to Lashley’s loss. Second, MVP posted a photo of himself on a plane with Shelton Benjamin and included the following caption:
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Raw: Bobby Lashley and MVP Win Show-Long Tag Team Turmoil Match

This week's Monday Night Raw opened with what was supposed to be a seven-team tag team turmoil gauntlet match to determine who would get the next shot at RK-Bro's Raw Tag Team Championships. But after a war of words between the champs and Bobby Lashley, "The All Mighty" and MVP were added into the bout as an eighth team. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods quickly established themselves as the iron men of the match, taking down the Viking Raiders, Jinder Mahal & Veer, the Lucha House Party and T-Bar and Mace.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan ‘Embarrassed’ By Fans At Smackdown

WWE fans at Smackdown at Madison Square Garden chanted ‘no’ in response to the mention of Daniel Bryan, now known as Bryan Danielson. Have WWE fans turned on Bryan going going to AEW?. Bobby Lashley is a force to be reckoned with. This is also the same for The Rock....
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley Surprising Medical News Leaks

Bobby Lashley had a dominant run as the WWE Champion since capturing the title from The Miz on Monday Night RAW back in March. He was dethroned by Big E, who cashed-in his Money In The Bank contract on last night’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Though ‘The All Mighty’ had successfully defended his WWE Championship against Randy Orton in the main event of the show, he fell short against the former New Day member.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Bobby Lashley’s Status After Injury Scare On WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship after beating the Miz on Monday Night RAW back in March. Since then, he was booked as a very dominant force and had Vince McMahon’s seal of approval. Lashley then lost that title to Big E in a huge moment that fans will always remember.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Drew McIntyre Comments On Possibly Moving To WWE SmackDown, More

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Drew McIntyre commented on a possible move to WWE SmackDown, Bobby Lashley’s current reign as WWE Champion, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On Bobby Lashley’s reign as WWE Champion: “I had an opportunity to help cement...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

WWE Attitude Era Diva Returns To Smackdown

Lillian Garcia returned and sang the national anthem at WWE Smackdown on Friday at Madison Square Garden. Randy Orton and Riddle are the current RAW Tag Team Championships and they captured the titles at WWE SummerSlam defeating AJ Styles and Omos. ‘The Viper’ recently opened up about his real-life friendship with his tag-team partner, Riddle. ‘The Original Bro’ had defeated Orton in a singles match on RAW in April 2021 and that lead to the formation of RK-Bro.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bobby Lashley Injury Angle Note, Lashley Praised Backstage

Bobby Lashley’s knee is said to be fine and his knee is reportedly not injured. There was some speculation on Lashley’s knee coming out of last night’s WWE Title loss to Big E on RAW, but PWInsider reports that he is 100% fine and was just doing an excellent job at selling.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Randy Orton Responds To Fan Asking Him Feedback On Daughter’s Spider Bite

WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton has responded at a fan on Twitter, who sought The Viper for advice on a spider / tick bite that his step daughter is dealing with. On Sunday, the fan in question tweeted at Orton with a picture of his 6-year-old step daughter’s bite wounds. He asked Orton:
NFL
f4wonline.com

Randy Orton to challenge for WWE title at Extreme Rules

Randy Orton will be the next challenger for Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship. On tonight's episode of Raw, it was announced that Lashley will defend his WWE Championship against Orton at Extreme Rules. The pay-per-view is taking place at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday, September 26. RK-Bro (Orton...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy