Aggie volleyball kicked off the Texas A&M Invitational with a 3-1 win against undefeated Houston Cougars. Set one was a back-and-forth contest that consisted of 15 lead changes, five ties and a nail-biter ending. Early in the set, senior middle blocker Mallory Talbert elevated for her first kill of the game, giving the Aggies a 5-4 lead. The Cougars got their largest lead of the night after a 3-0 run, putting them up 19-16. However, the momentum suddenly changed after Lauren Davis’s seventh kill of the night cut the lead 19-18. Junior outside hitter Morgan Christon came up huge in the end with a kill that put them up 26-25, then a hit which led to a Cougar error, winning them the set 27-25.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO