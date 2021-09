AJ Pollock was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain on Sunday, with the Dodgers outfielder expected to miss most of the rest of the regular season. Pollock injured his hamstring on Saturday while running the bases, getting picked off going from second to third base in the first inning. He had to be helped off the field with what was classified as a Grade 2 strain.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO