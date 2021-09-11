Biden administration announces plans to make at-home Covid-19 testing more available

“With the rapid spread of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant, alarming increases in COVID-19 related deaths and hospitalizations, and our health system and physicians stretched thin, the AMA is pleased by the Administration’s significant efforts to help get this pandemic under control. Aggressive measures will be needed to prevent further widespread transmission of COVID-19. Increased testing—more available and affordable—is a major step forward; a new push to vaccinate young people targets an important under-vaccinated group; increasing the supply of monoclonal antibody treatment provides much needed care; supporting schools that provide additional protections for their students and ensuring hospitals, dialysis, home health, and ambulatory surgical centers also require vaccinations—will help us reach vaccination thresholds necessary to defeat COVID-19. We look forward to reviewing and providing input on the Administration’s full plan.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO