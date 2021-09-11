CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis man pours lighter fluid on girlfriend’s 4 kids, threatens to set them on fire, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 7 days ago
Christopher Garrett Mug Christopher Garrett is charged with aggravated assault, theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000 and domestic assault-bodily harm. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

Memphis, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after a terrifying account of domestic violence situation.

According to the Memphis Police Department, 30-year-old Christopher Garrett and his girlfriend got into an argument at a home on Preston St.

Soon, the verbal argument turned physical, the girlfriend told police, as Garrett began throwing things around the house.

According to a police affidavit, Garrett then reportedly doused lighter fluid over the feet of his girlfriend’s four children and threatened to set them on fire.

Police said that the children were in fear that Garrett was going to burn them alive.

Roughly half a year earlier, police said that a report was filed by Garrett’s girlfriend, stating that he was turning on the gas at her house while she was away.

When officers arrived on that call, they reported smelling an overwhelming odor of gas before shutting down the main gas valve and evacuating many nearby homes.

According to police, Garrett has an extensive history of domestic violence.

Garrett is charged with aggravated assault, theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000 and domestic assault-bodily harm.

Da Groovelyne
7d ago

Psychologically/philosophically speaking...we often become involved with people without truly discovering the what, when, where, why, and how, about them. Relationships are like reading a good book...taking the time to examine as you turn each page while making a mental note to yourself allow you a moment to consider if it will be a good read.

