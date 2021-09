Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones was sensational in Week 1, registering five sacks in a dominant win over the Tennessee Titans. Jones, who is seeking a new contract, was arguably the best player on the field for the Cardinals this Sunday. The only other player who has an argument for that distinction is Kyler Murray, who had 289 passing yards, 20 rushing yards and five total touchdowns.

