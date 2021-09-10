CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun, GA

JOHN'S RECYCLING SCHOLAR ATHLETES FROM CALHOUN AND RIDGELAND GAME

chattanoogacw.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s now time for our Scholar Athlete of the week sponsored by John’s Recycling, to Christian Lewis and Bailey Fowler. From Calhoun High School is Christian Lewis. Christian plays football for the Yellow Jackets. He is team captain and has appeared in six total playoff games. He was also a part of the all-state as quarter back and 1st Team All-Region Teams. Plus is a Triple Crown Award recipient for the 2nd time.

chattanoogacw.com

