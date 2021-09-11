CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Western Washington search dog handler remembers 9/11 - featured in memorial museum

By Essex Porter, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dPQWE_0bsjMHbM00

Here’s how I, Essex Porter, came across this story. I was in New York City on Monday of this week and I took a tour of the 9/11 memorial museum. At the museum, I was surprised to find an exhibit featuring northwest firefighters and their search dogs at ground zero.

The exhibit is called K-9 Courage. And a picture of dog Ohlin and handler A.J. Frank is part of the exhibit.

“A great dog. 75-pound male chocolate lab. fun dog”

Twenty years after 9/11, Ohlin is gone. But handler A.J. Frank holds him close.

‘He had a great nose. Great personality.”

Frank is a retired Seattle firefighter. We asked him to look back to 9/11, 2001.

“Watching TV in the morning and it’s like, whoa, this looks weird. What is this? I’ve never seen the show before. Oh, this is real.”

The collapse of the twin towers was already seared into his memory when as a member of FEMA Washington Task Force 1 he arrived in New York with a search team from Western Washington.

“It was an eye-opening experience. There was paper, smoke just everywhere. Like I said, again, the buildings were gone. It was amazing. I (saw) just big piles of rubble.”

Ohlin and A.J. searched to find the living. Failing that, to at least find remains that would bring some closure to the families of lost loved ones.

“On the way, there would be signs and people lining the street, you know, look for my husband. Bob looked for my wife, Jane, look for this person, looked for that person. Because they did not know where they were.”

Ohlin and A.J. worked alongside other Western Washington dogs and handlers. The dogs served a comforting role as well.

“People would come up all the time. Hey man, can we pet the dog? Sure. And they just take a moment, pet the dog, get out of whatever mind space they were in and get into the mind space of, hey, I’m just petting a little loving dog.”

For A.J. Frank the 20-year-old memories are a present-day reminder.

“Love your loved ones and just let them know that you love them. Because you don’t know how long this is. This thing is going to last. This life’s going to last.”

A.J. Frank may be retired from the fire service, but he still helps with searches and he’s looking for a new dog to train.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Brian Laundrie's family tells police, FBI he is missing

NORTH PORT, Fla. — (AP) — Police in Florida said they are working with the FBI to find 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend disappeared during a cross-country trek in a converted van. North Port police said late Friday that Laundrie's parents told them that they haven't seen him since Tuesday....
NORTH PORT, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: UN OKs vaccine honor system for world leaders

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly is relying on a vaccine honor system for world leaders before they speak at next week’s meeting. Presidents, premiers, monarchs and other dignitaries won’t have to show vaccination cards or other proof of inoculation. Assembly President Abdulla Shahid says they’ll simply attest to being vaccinated by swiping their ID badges.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Entertainment
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Florida's daily virus cases drop from last month

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 11,275 new daily cases on Friday, about half the number from last month. Florida was averaging more than 21,000 cases a day in August. Epidemiologists say the state’s rates of vaccination has outpaced the national average, but it hasn’t been enough to keep the highly contagious delta variant at bay because of the Florida’s large elderly population and low vaccination rates among younger groups.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Aluminum wrap used to protect homes in California wildfires

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Martin Diky said he panicked as a huge wildfire started racing down a slope toward his wooden house near Lake Tahoe. The contractor had enough time to do some quick research and decided to wrap his mountain home with an aluminum protective covering. The material that can withstand intensive heat for short periods resembles tin foil from the kitchen drawer but is modeled after the tent-like shelters that wildland firefighters use as a last resort to protect themselves when trapped by flames.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles Los Angeles

CARSON, Calif. — A small earthquake shook the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area Friday night, but there weren’t any immediate reports of major damage or injuries. The magnitude-4.3 quake struck shortly after 7:58 p.m. and was centered near Carson, about 21 miles (34 kilometers) southeast of downtown LA, according to preliminary information from the U.S. Geological Survey website.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
60K+
Followers
70K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy