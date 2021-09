KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Curious about where to get monoclonal antibody treatment or COVID-19 testing if you cannot get an at-home test? Tennessee has a map for that. The state is offering a live, interactive map that shows where people can find places offering COVID-related testing, such as for monoclonal antibodies infusion therapies. Monoclonal antibody treatments, according to the state, are laboratory-made proteins that work in your body by attaching to parts of the virus and helping your immune system respond more quickly to fight it.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO