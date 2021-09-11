Two Florida middle school students charged in school shooting plot

Two middle school students have been arrested for allegedly plotting to carry out a school shooting in Lehigh Acres, about 30 minutes east of Fort Myers. Investigators say, it could have been the next Parkland massacre. According to the Lee County Sheriffs Office, the two students are 13 and 14 years old, who took an interest in the Columbine school shooting, that left 12 students and one teacher dead, back in April of 1999.