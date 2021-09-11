CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP Judge Dies by Suicide Before Feds Can Arrest Him on Child Sex Exploitation Charges

By Daniel Villarreal
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The FBI said he ate a camera memory card when legal authorities confronted him about recording naked boys in his hunting lodge.

leedaily.com

Maryland Judge Shot Himself Before Getting Arrested! Read Full News

As federal authorities prepared to arrest him, an Eastern Shore Maryland judge who had been on suspension for more than a month due to a probe into unlawful photos of minors took his own life. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Caroline County Circuit Court Judge Jonathan G Newell died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Friday morning.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wrde.com

Caroline County Judge Dies in Apparent Suicide

HENDERSON, Md.- Caroline County Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Newell is dead - in an apparent suicide. The U.S. Department of Justice said in a release that on Friday morning, agents with the FBI, went to Newell's home on Westbridge Court, just off of Route 312 in Henderson, to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint filed on Sept. 9. Upon entering the home, the agents found Newell suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 6:43 a.m. Maryland State Police will lead the investigation into the apparent suicide.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
TheDailyBeast

FBI Fires Agent Who Allegedly Failed to Look Into Tips on Nassar, Then Lied About It

The FBI has reportedly fired one of its agents accused of failing to act on tips about the now-convicted child sex abuser Larry Nassar, then lying about it when confronted about his inaction. Michael Langeman—who interviewed gymnast McKayla Maroney in 2015 about her alleged abuse at the hands of Nassar—lost his job as a supervisory special agent last week, according to The Washington Post. Langeman was reportedly called out by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz in a July report that said he didn’t probe tips against Nassar, then later lied to investigators about it. Langeman, the FBI, and the inspector general’s office all refused to comment officially on the Post’s report. In 2018, Nassar was sentenced to a maximum of 175 years in prison for assaulting female athletes, mostly minors, while serving as the USA Gymnastics national team’s osteopathic physician. On Wednesday, four U.S. gymnasts—Maroney, Simone Biles, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman—will testify in Congress about how the FBI handled the Nassar probe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

MS-13 Gang Member Sentenced To 35 Years In Prison For Participating In A Racketeering Enterprise

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A U.S. District Judge sentenced 23-year-old Moises Alexis Reyes-Canales, of Annapolis, to 35 years in federal prison for conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise and to using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, in connection with his MS-13 gang activities, including murder and two attempted murders. According to his plea agreement, Reyes-Canales participated in a racketeering conspiracy that included assaults, murder, attempted murder, robbery, and drug trafficking. He went on to admit that he participated in the murder of a rival gang member, and conspired and attempted to murder two victims in Annapolis. “Reyes-Canales is a violent gang member who killed and seriously injured multiple victims, and in the process brought horror and despair to the victims and their families as well as chaos and fear to communities in Annapolis. The United States Attorney’s Office would like to thank community members and our international and local law enforcement partners who assisted in this investigation,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner. “This sentence of 35 years in federal prison should serve as a warning to those who are in MS-13 and are considering joining the gang that we will be relentless in prosecuting anyone who is involved in violence.” As...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Two Baltimore County burglars used their trial to speak up for their co-defendant. All three were convicted.

Jurors are used to hearing defense attorneys, and in rare cases defendants themselves, explain why the charges against them are false. In an unusual trial that concluded Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Maryland, the jury heard directly from two defendants who said they had taken their charges to trial even though they were guilty — solely for the purpose of defending their third ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Minnesota

Mohamed Noor Murder Conviction Reversed: MN Supreme Court Orders Ex-MPD Officer Be Sentenced For 2nd-Degree Manslaughter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has reversed Mohamed Noor’s conviction of third-degree depraved-mind murder in the death of Justine Ruszcyzk Damond in 2017. On Wednesday in court filings, the state’s supreme court ruled to reverse the murder conviction of the former Minneapolis police officer and send the case to district court where he will be sentenced for his second-degree manslaughter conviction. MORE: Read the full court filing here. (.PDF) The ruling said that the mental state necessary for depraved-mind murder “is a generalized indifference to human life” that can’t exist when the defendant’s conduct is “directed with particularity at the...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Gabby Petito – live: Brian Laundrie also now ‘missing’ as her family accuse him of hiding

A couple claims they saw missing YouTuber Gabby Petito’s van near Jenny lake in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The couple said they saw the van on 25 August, narrowing the potential search area for investigators if they deem the tip credible. The couple did not see Ms Petito or her fiancé Brian Laundrie. However, Ms Petito did tag numerous potential campsites on an app called The Dyrt, which may provide insight into the general area she planned to explore on her trip.Protesters gathered outside Mr Laundrie’s house on Thursday and plan to return on Friday, hoping to...
CELEBRITIES
Dallas News

‘You should die in a locked closet’: Dallas judge admonished for comments made to a murder defendant

Texas’ Commission on Judicial Conduct publicly admonished a Dallas judge Friday for telling a man sentenced to life in prison that he should die in a locked closet. Chief Justice Robert Burns III, of Dallas’ Fifth Court of Appeals, was a criminal district court judge when he sentenced Charles Wayne Phifer to life in prison without parole, a punishment Burns said wasn’t severe enough.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Video shows US Marshal hitting handcuffed Black man in face

US Marshals allegedly hit a handcuffed Black man in the face during a recent arrest in Mississippi, sending him tumbling to the ground in pain, according to a video of the incident that is going viral.In the clip, which was first shared with news station WLBT from a witness’ Ring home security camera, a shirtless Black man can be seen being led outside in handcuffs, where a ground of heavily armed Marshals, who appear to be white, stand in waiting. View this post on Instagram ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Sons of Alex Murdaugh's dead housekeeper 'scared,' 'shell-shocked,' after SC lawyer's release to drug rehab

The sons of a 57-year-old housekeeper who died after a mysterious fall at the home of prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh four years ago are "shell-shocked," their attorney tells Fox News, after Murdaugh was let out of jail on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond and allowed to travel to an out-of-state rehabilitation facility without GPS monitoring.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

