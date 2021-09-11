CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Macon County Trike accident injures two, one Life Flighted

By Stephanie Shannon
KMZU
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were injured in a Macon County accident Friday evening. According to , a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Le Ann M. Jackson, 63, of Macon, was driving a Harley Davidson Trike on Highway O, about two-and-a-half miles north of Bevier, at 6:50 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. Her vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overturned and ejected her and her passenger, Rhonda L. Hargadine, 62, of Kirksville. Jackson received minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle to University Hospital in Columbia. Hargadine was transported via Life Flight to University Hospital in Columbia in serious condition.

www.kmzu.com

