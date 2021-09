Piecing together an elite NFL defense is incredibly difficult. Talent is most important, but a truly dominant unit needs a collection of leadership, depth and intangibles too. During the last two decades, two teams in particular boasted a legendary defense. When this discussion comes up among NFL fans, the conversation quickly finds its way to both the 2000 Baltimore Ravens and 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO