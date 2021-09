As Disney Plus continues down the road of rebooting and reviving as many nostalgic properties as possible — a road well-traveled and highly polished thanks to savvy spins like “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” — it’s hard to begrudge the strategy when it produces something as sweet as “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” More than 30 years after “Doogie Howser, M.D.” first premiered on ABC, starring a teenaged Neil Patrick Harris as the iconic child doctor, Disney Plus has debuted its own thoroughly wholesome version with a Doogie as sunny as Harris’ was self-serious.

